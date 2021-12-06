Revelation of ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Juan Paiva buys a house in Vidigal

Currently on air in “Um Lugar ao Sol”, on TV Globo’s prime time, actor Juan Paiva has been winning the public’s affection with his character, the charismatic Ravi, stepbrother of Christian (Cauã Reymond). At 23, the native of Rio de Janeiro, born and raised in Vidigal, does not think about leaving the community and celebrates a great achievement with the good repercussion of the soap opera: the purchase of his first home.

“I bought a house next to my mother,” said the actor in an interview with the Extra newspaper. “It’s still not the house of my dreams, but it’s a house where I can give comfort to my daughter and my wife. It doesn’t have a pool, but there will be a shower for a barbecue and a view of São Conrado.”

Juan Paiva is married to receptionist Luana Souza, and the two are parents of little 7-year-old Analice. Despite the success in the 9pm news, the star has already been on the air on Globo’s small screens in other projects.

He played the motorcycle courier Anderson in “Malhação – Viva a Diferença” and played Wesley in “Totalmente Demais”. On the big screen, he starred in the dramas “M8 – When Death Helps Life” (2020), by Jeferson De, and “Sem Seu Sangue” (2019), which even had a passage at the prestigious Cannes International Festival. In addition, he also acted in the comedy “Correndo Atrás”, with Hélio de la Peña, Lázaro Ramos, Aílton Graça and Juliana Alves.

With the growing success, the actor says he intends to continue living in Vidigal. “I always wondered why I never wanted to go out. I feel so comfortable there. [O Leblon] it’s cute, but it’s not really my vibe. Maybe one day, when I’m older and want some peace of mind, I’ll think about going out,” he reflects.