Rger Guedes becomes embezzled against Juventude and ‘anticipates’ colds at Corinthians

This Sunday afternoon, Corinthians was only in the draw against Grêmio. In the penultimate game of the season, Róger Guedes took the third yellow card and will have to serve an automatic suspension in the match against Juventude. The duel against the Gauchos is scheduled for next Thursday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Alfredo Jaconi.

The striker, who was one of the five hanging on Sylvinho’s team, was warned by Bruno Arleu de Araújo at the end of the first half. After being fouled, shirt 123 reacted and, because of that, a big argument started between Corinthians and Grêmio fans. Due to the suspension, the player will only return to acting in 2022.

Already qualified for the group stage of the Libertadores, the club’s main objective for the year, there is a possibility for Corinthians to give some players an early vacation, as revealed by the my helm at the beginning of the week. Suspended, 123 must be one of them.

Hired by the Parque São Jorge club in August, Róger Guedes quickly fell in love with Fiel. With seven goals scored in 19 games, two of them against Palmeiras, the 123 shirt was one of the main Corinthians players in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship.

With 57 points won, Corinthians is in fourth place in the national tournament. With one more game, Timão could lose the position to Fortaleza, which totals 55 and is fifth. It is worth remembering that the duel with Juventude is the last for Timão of the year.

