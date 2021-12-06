Rico calls Sthe a smoker and Dynho threatens

Rico Melquiades argued with Sthe Matos when he stated that the peoa wants to hide from his audience that he is a smoker, during a dynamic of discord, last night on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The activity asked each pawn to point out a person who went up and another person who went down in their concept.

On the influencer’s turn, he pointed out that TikToker got down to its concept by smoking and wanting to hide the practice from its audience. “Be a woman! I never talked about your history, I’m talking about the game!”, said the pawn while Sthe repeated:

“You are a person who offends and humiliates people.” Rico then continued attacking the influencer:

Your problem, Sthefane, is that you’re out of your mind, it’s because I said you smoke and don’t want to tell your audience that you smoke. Be a woman and say what I say here. I never talked about your story out there. I speak what I see!

“No, my love, I don’t have a problem. I’m an independent woman, my love. I pay my bills, I don’t have a problem with any of that”, replied the influencer. “Take it over, girl! Over me, you can’t grow up, no! Over me, no!”, shouted Rico.

Sthe said again that the farmer of the week offended people and he replied: “I’m speaking my opinion and just to make it clear: I smoke too, guys, because I like it. But, it’s you Sthefane who hides from the public!”

MC Gui butted in the discussion to defend Sthefane. “You’re talking to burn the girl. This isn’t a game, Rico,” he snapped. “I’m saying what I see here!”, countered the influencer. “I’m not afraid of your opinion,” he added.

“I smoke, but it’s not your money, unlike you who are smoking with her money!”, continued the funkeiro. “‘Give me one, give me one,’ there’s no shame in asking me. He looks like a dog,” recalled Sthe. “I’m really asking!” Rico emphasized.

“Rico, it’s done!”, asked Marina Ferrari to end the discussion.

The farmer of the week listened to his friend and continued exchanging barbs with the pea. “It’s a forbidden subject. They caught my attention when I went to speak,” said MC Gui about smoking. “I smoke whenever I want,” Sthe snapped. “Very well, I like that,” sneered Rico.

“I’m going to say live that there’s no way to cut it”, added the influencer.

The screaming continued and Dynho also got involved to defend Sthe. “What’s your quality here? Tell me your quality! You only talk shit about everyone. It’s only women you grow up with.”

The dancer even threatened Rico before the confusion was over:

He says that just as he is here, he is out there. I want to see if you have a man out there. I want to see! We’re going to get out of here and get him!