Rio had more than 21,000 people diagnosed with the flu, according to the Health Department | Rio de Janeiro

More than 21,000 people were diagnosed with Influenza H3N2 in the city of Rio de Janeiro in the last three weeks, according to the Rio Health Department. According to Secretary Daniel Soranz, it is not common to have an epidemic of the disease around the summer, but the increase in cases in the city confirms the expectations of some specialists in the health field.
“All flu syndromes are more characteristic of winter. We have something that some already thought could happen, that when the circulation of the Covid virus drops, it could increase the circulation of another virus that would occupy this space. And that’s what happened,” said Soranz.
The low vaccine coverage against the flu, since people were more concerned about being immunized against Covid and a low circulation of influenza in the two years, the disease gained space, according to the secretary. But he believes that the municipality is on the way to controlling the disease.
“With the increase in vaccination coverage that we have provided in recent weeks and with more vaccines from the Ministry of Health that are arriving from Tuesday, we hope to contain this outbreak with vaccination and treatment,” said the secretary.
To meet the demand, the state government installed tents to treat light cases next to four units: UPAs in Marechal Hermes, Tijuca, Botafogo and Hospital Getúlio Vargas, in Penha. Three of them are working.
Vaccination against flu is suspended in the city of Rio de Janeiro this Monday (6) due to lack of doses. The Ministry of Health informed that it would send 170 thousand doses to the State of Rio de Janeiro, but until noon they did not arrive.
Images of health facilities crowded with people seeking treatment for flu symptoms have become commonplace in recent days.