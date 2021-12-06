Rocha: Real Madrid are left over in Spain and Tite owes Ancelotti two more – 05/12/2021

Eight points over Sevilla, runners-up. Ten ahead of defending champions Atlético de Madrid and 16 ahead of biggest rivals Barcelona. Even with one game more in 16 rounds, Real Madrid are living a dream scenario in the Spanish league.

Football is not even charming, the merengue team does not crush opponents. But the most positive attack, with 37 goals, will make the difference. Especially the two top scorers in the championship: Benzema with twelve and Vinicius Júnior, who went to the net ten times.

Twelve in season, plus five assists. They opened the scoring 2-0 away from home over Real Sociedad and again lost their balance. Starting from the left, dribbling and making better decisions. He lost a clear chance in the end in a devastating counterattack, but again he was the highlight.

With Casemiro, Modric and Kroos resuming fine tuning in midfield, the only midfield sector without a clear starter is the right winger. Carlo Ancelotti has been alternating Asensio and Rodrygo. The left-handed Spaniard tends to come from the inside and circle behind the opposing defensive midfielders. Rodrygo, on the other hand, is aggressive, looking for infiltrations on a diagonal. Carvajal’s return improves production on that side.

Real Madrid is the team that finishes the most in the league, with an average of 16 per game. It is also the one that hits the most passes (88.7%), although it is behind Barcelona, ​​Sevilla and Villareal in possession. Typical of the objectivity of the Italian coach, who has never been a great fan of mastering the games through ball control.

On defense, Courtois is again in a great moment, guaranteeing the team in complicated contexts. But there is another great highlight: Éder Militão. It gained space with the departures of Varane and Sergio Ramos and evolves with each game, in partnership with Alaba. After Vinicius Júnior, he was the best on the field in the triumph at the Anoeta Stadium. Even hitting an exquisite launch for the compatriot forward to waste in front of goalkeeper Remiro.

Militão and Vini Jr. are great solutions developed by Ancelotti and Tite thanks. The coach of the Brazilian national team, who went to Madrid in 2014, in the “sabbatical” year dedicated to trips and observations in order to evolve the game model, to see the performance of the 4-1-4-1/4- up close 3-3 of the team that would win “La Decima” in the Champions League.

Changing to 4-4-2 with Bale’s retreat on the right and Di María opening on the left, everything to give freedom to Cristiano Ronaldo forming an attacking duo with Benzema and oiling the goal machine that would win Europe that season.

Tite applied the system and some concepts in Corinthians 2015 Brazilian champion and also in the national team. Now he owes two more to the Italian coach: Militão, aged 23, is sure to rejuvenate in the defense that has Marquinhos (27) and Thiago Silva (37). And Vinicius Júnior presents himself as an option for the absence of Neymar, who was injured again. Bringing Paquetá to the middle, as in the good performance in the goalless draw against Argentina.

Or even as a starter, with the Brazilian shirt ten inside. But without sacrificing so much Vinicius without the ball. The attacker needs to be the speed reference in offensive transitions. How does Ancelotti at Real. Again a reference to Tite and the serene leadership that puts the Madrid team at the top of La Liga and also strong in the Champions League.

(Statistics: Whoscored.com)