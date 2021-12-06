Rodolfo Rodrigues: It’s a pleasure to see Renato Augusto and Willian for Corinthians – 12/05/2021

Corinthians drew with Grêmio by 1-1 this Sunday (5), at Neo Química Arena, and guaranteed their place in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores in 2022. The result practically demoted the team from Rio Grande do Sul and gave a taste of revenge for 2007 for the fans.

It is clear that the team still needs to evolve a lot to be able to fight up close with rivals Palmeiras, Atlético-MG and Flamengo next season. But the photo of winning a place in the group stage of the Libertadores after starting the championship so poorly, gave the fans a boost. And a lot of that happened, of course, with the arrival of reinforcements in the middle of the competition (Renato Augusto, Willian, Róger Guedes and Giuliano).

Against Grêmio this Sunday, Willian, recovered from injury, played too much. According to SofaScore, the midfielder gave an assist, created four chances, hit 42 out of 46 passes (91% hit), hit 7 out of 8 dribbling attempts, suffered 4 fouls and made 2 tackles. In the first half, he almost scored a goal, hitting Gabriel Chapecó’s crossbar in a move in which the referee signaled an offside. His performance and his ability to dribble are very impressive.

Another one who has been giving me pleasure to see is Renato Augusto, who was the best Corinthians player in that Brasileirão. In the 40th minute of the second half, he scored a great goal from outside the area, in the angle of goalkeeper Gabriel Chapecó, noting yet another painting. It was his 4th goal in Brasileirão, the 3rd from outside the area — he had scored against Ceará in the debut as well.

In 21 games, including 16 as a starter, Renato Augusto, even under ideal physical shape, made a leap in quality for the team. There isn’t a fan who doesn’t admire his football and say: “He plays too much”. Leader on the field, the midfielder may even be an option for coach Tite, as well as Willian.

With these two aces, Corinthians can, yes, think about returning to win a title in 2022. Even more if the club brings some reinforcements, especially a center forward.

