Ronaldo Fenômeno and Gaules launch podcast; Neymar is one of the guests

Gaules and Ronaldo present “Penômenos Podcast”, the podcast that will have Neymar and Thiago Leifert among the first guests.

Streamer Gaules, one of the main digital influencers in Brazil and strong name of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Ronaldo Nazário, the “Phenomenon”, announce this Sunday (5th) an unprecedented partnership. Together, they present the podcast “Podcast Phenomena”, with chat, stories and secrets from the duo’s special guests.

The first season will be broadcast on Twitch’s Gaules and Ronaldo channels and has already been recorded remotely (because of the new coronavirus pandemic) – except for the first episode, which has the two hosts in São Paulo, at the Football Museum.

“It’s always an honor to talk and exchange ideas with Ronaldo. Adding a third phenomenon to the conversation brings many different stories and subjects, in some cases they are different worlds, all filled with lots of laughs. Everything that a good review should have”, commented Gaules.

“During the pandemic, I started playing video games more often and followed many Gaules lives. That’s when the idea of ​​becoming a streamer was born. I launched ‘Ronaldo TV’ and got very close to Gaules, he became a partner in games. The podcast is the result of this connection between us and the episodes are becoming sensational. Gaules and I know how to put guests at ease, after all they are our friends. And that’s where the best reviews come out”, said Ronaldo.

The two figures, who have “amazing stories of overcoming and sporting achievements”, will bring (from January 2022) in the 10 episodes of the first season with guests like Neymar (second episode) and Tiago Leifert.

STRONG NAMES

In addition to reaching a large audience on Twitch, Gaule is competing this year at The Game Awards, the video game industry’s main awards, which will be held on December 9th. The influencer competes for “Best Content Creator”. Ronaldo Fenômeno, retired since 2011, is a member of the Spanish club Real Valladolid.