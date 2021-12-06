Rooster title party had Alexandre Pires and ‘Vou fetejar’ in the commemoration

After the victory against Bragantino, by 4-3, this Sunday, at Mineirão, it was time for the players, board and technical committee of Atlético, along with their families, to celebrate the title of the Brazilian Championship.

The club planned a private party for the champions to the sound of Alexandre Pires and band, with the cup also present to reinforce the greatest symbol of alvinegra conquest.

One of the highlights of the party was when Alexandre Pires came down from the stage to join the audience during the song ‘Vou Festejar’, one of the greatest anthems of the Atletico fans. Alongside the players and director Rodrigo Caetano, Alexandre ‘threw himself’, seeing up close a tight hug from Hulk on the director of Galo.

In the singer’s stories, several videos were recorded with the players in a very relaxed atmosphere. Striker Diego Costa was one of the liveliest.

