Russell regrets Mazepin’s crash and criticizes Saudi Arabian track

George Russell had been doing a discreet Saudi Arabian GP, ​​without getting involved in the accidents that took over the race, when he was rammed in the rear by Nikita Mazepin’s Haas, and they both ran. After the race, the Briton Williams reported the moment of crash, noting that he tried to walk through the only space on the track — at that moment, Sergio Pérez was touched by Charles Leclerc and spun, causing real chaos after the chicane of the first corner.

“I came through the small gap at turn three and there were cars all over the place,” explained Russell. “I hit the brakes to slow down, and unfortunately I was hit from behind, my car went up in the air and our day was over,” lamented the Brit.

Russell lamented the melancholy end of his run in Jeddah, and hopes to close the cycle for Williams with a golden key in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Williams)

Russell criticized the construction of the Jeddah track, which despite being extremely fast, does not offer escape areas for the pilots, who are left with an extremely small margin of error in case of any incident. George also recalled that he will say goodbye to Williams after the Abu Dhabi stage, and wants a good result in the farewell. Next year, the cockpits of the Grove team will be occupied by Nicholas Latifi and Alexander Albon.

“It’s unfortunate, but with a track so narrow it’s so fast, and with the size of these cars, an accident is almost inevitable,” he pointed out. “Going to Abu Dhabi, we need to find a little more speed in the car, so that we can fight a little further up the grid. It’s my last race with Williams next week, and I want to finish on a high,” said Russell, who in 2022 will be Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate.

Shortly after leaving the dispute, Russell had already expressed his opinion about the lack of safety he saw in the track built on the streets of Jeddah. With the works only starting in April 2021, the place was ready at the last minute to receive the category, in the fastest construction of a circuit in the entire history of Formula 1.

“It seemed unavoidable, you go through turn 2, which is quite open — the cars can go side by side — and then it really tapers and it gets really narrow quickly,” the Briton told Motorsport portal soon after being touched by Mazepin and having to abandon the race. “So, motorsport has a lot to learn from this weekend, because it’s a stimulating and lively track, but it’s lacking a lot from a safety and racing perspective,” he explained.

George Russell wants changes to the track in Saudi Arabia, which he considers dangerous for Formula 1 drivers (Photo: Williams)

Russell continued his critique of the layout of the layout, and again condemned the quick, blind-spot turns present on the Jeddah Circuit. “And there were unnecessary incidents waiting to happen in all these little turns that are blind,” he said. “They aren’t even curves in a Formula 1 car, but they pose an unnecessary danger,” he believes.

With Formula 1 set to return to Saudi Arabia in March, with the 2022 season already underway, Russell hopes the FIA ​​and Jeddah track organizers will make the necessary changes to improve the safety of the track. According to the English, some risks classified as “unnecessary” can be removed by turning some of these quick turns into straights.

“I think you learn from these experiences,” he said. “You can’t blame anyone for trying to make an extraordinary race track, and besides, that’s what they got. But I don’t think anyone predicted what was about to happen with all these blind corners,” said George, before suggesting changes to the layout that could improve the race situation for F1 competitors.

“In my opinion, changes are needed on the track, there are a lot of quick turns that are very unnecessary”, he said. “And this could be turned into a straight line from turn 2 to turn 4, and then be straight again from turn 17 to turn 22. We have five turns in one part where you go with your foot all the way to the bottom, even with the mobile wing” , he explained.

Russell believes that money can’t be an issue to adjust Saudi Arabia’s track and avoid accidents (Photo: Williams)

Finally, Russell said he believes money will not be an issue in solving the circuit’s problems. In the pilot’s opinion, regardless of the money that will need to be invested, pilot safety must come first.

“I don’t know what the limitations are, this also needs to be noted. And ideally, if that were turned into a straight line, security would dramatically increase,” Russell believes. “I think they have the resources to do that here, so it wouldn’t be a limitation. Security needs to come first. If you can greatly reduce the danger with a few changes, then you don’t even have to think about it.”

THE Formula 1 leaves for the last leg of the 2021 season next weekend, with the Abu Dhabi GP between December 10th and 12th. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen reach the decisive moment of the year tied at the top of the Drivers’ Championship, with 369.5 points for both.

