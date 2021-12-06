Russian commercial flight pilots deviate from course after unexpected encounter with spy plane





A flight by Russian airline Aeroflot had to deviate from its course to avoid an encounter with a NATO spy aircraft, reported the agency responsible for regulating aviation in Russia (Rosaviatsia). The incident was reported on December 3, when flight SU-501 from Tel Aviv to Moscow was over the Black Sea.

A Rosaviatsia spokesman told Russian news agency RIA that the NATO aircraft, a modified CL-600 business jet, had suddenly changed altitude and entering the path of the commercial jet, an Airbus A330 with 142 passengers. According to the report, Russian air traffic controllers tried to communicate with the NATO flight but failed to get a response.

According to data from the flight tracking platform FlightRadar24, the Aeroflot jet dropped from 35,000 to 31,000 when it was approximately 70 kilometers off the Turkish coast. Later, after passing through NATO military traffic, Flight 501 was upgraded again to a higher level of flight.





Rosaviatsia said Russian pilots were able to see through the window the moment the spy jet crossed their path. The aviation authority also said it will file a note of protest in relation to the incident. She said intensive NATO aircraft flights near the Russian border are putting civilian aircraft at risk.

In another article, published by the Russian state news agency TASS, it is reported that, on the same day, Sukhoi Su-27 and Su-30 fighters took off to intercept two NATO reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea: a CL-600 Artemis (which could be the same as the Aeroflot incident) and a Boeing RC-135. According to information from the Russian Ministry of Defense, cited by TASS, the fighters prevented American planes from breaching the Russian border and returned to the base.

As it is a military aircraft on a mission, the CL-600 cannot be monitored by traditional tools such as Radarbox or Flightradar24. Likewise, NATO did not comment on what happened.