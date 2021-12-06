Sabrina Sato doesn’t skimp and throws a luxurious themed party for her daughter, Zoe Sato

Sabrina Sato celebrated another year of her daughter’s life alongside famous guests; check out details of the bash

Sabrina Sato didn’t save to make an unforgettable birthday party for his daughter, Zoe Sato. This Sunday (5), the presenter celebrated the third year of the little girl’s life with a lot of luxury and fun.

On the social networks, Sabrina shared details of the party that had Princess Moana as its theme. With sweets, cake and all the decorations inspired by the princess’ movie, the girl’s happiness was clear.

Zoe she was dressed in a costume inspired by the famous Disney princess. She appeared in videos and images in Hawaiian-style clothing.

In her profile feed, the wife of Duda Nagle also shared images of her daughter dressed as Moana: “A love that I can’t explain its size. Zoe, Mommy loves you so much, my Moana”, she wrote in the caption of the post.

The bash was attended by several guests, including: Simaria, Sammy Lee, Lore Improta, Aline Wirley, Pathy DeJesus, Giselle Itié. The singer Any Gabrielly was also one of the special guests. She was the official voice actress for Princess Moana in the film.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

the presenter Sabrina Sato prepared a special garland this last Monday (29), the day the daughter Zoe completes three years of life.

On social media, Mommy Owl posted a series of videos showing the fancy decor of the event and left fans drooling over her great taste. The ceremony was reserved only for close family members.

Below, check out the images showing details of Zoe Sato’s party: