“Saddened and frustrated”, Ocon laments losing the podium at the end in Jeddah: “I’m going to cry” – Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas overcame Esteban Ocon on the pit straight on the final lap (Photo: Mercedes)

Esteban Ocon was one of the big names at the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​in Jeddah, but he ended up being very disappointed, even coming in fourth place. The Frenchman walked, almost all the time, in the top-3, losing the podium at the finish line, overtaken by Valtteri Bottas, who made the Mercedes engine power.

Frustrated, Ocon valued performance as a whole and explained that not resisting the initial attacks of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was also a strategy for not wasting time in a fight that had no future.

“I’m gonna cry. We gave it our all today, we made all the right choices, we were in the right place all the time. We gained 2 positions in the first start, 2 positions in the second. Then I started first in the last start and dropped to third because I knew I wouldn’t be able to hold them both [Hamilton e Verstappen]”, he said.

The three-way match between Verstappen, Ocon and Hamilton in Jeddah (Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

The Frenchman explained that the frustration was due to how long he held third position and, in the end, ended up being overtaken by Bottas, who had passed Daniel Ricciardo in the final stretch of the race.

“We held third position for a long time, we held until the last 5 meters. 5 meters there, that’s what cost us the position and gave us this sadness. The competitor inside me is sad and frustrated”, he added.

Next weekend will mark the end of the 2021 season and will define the great champion of this incredible year. The Abu Dhabi GP takes place between December 10th and 12th at the Yas Marina circuit.

