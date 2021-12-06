To improve access to its products, Samsung launched its store on Itaú, within the bank’s app. In the space, you can find smartphones, notebooks, refrigerators and air conditioning. At the store, you can also pay up to 21 interest-free installments, and find discounts and free shipping. Below, check out the details.

Samsung launches store on Itaú’s app and payment in 21 installments without interest

As a result of this innovation, Samsung has increased its capillarity by having a distribution channel for almost 40 million potential customers who already have an Itaú credit card. According to Michele Vita, superintendent of Itaú Unibanco, “People also want free time and the solution we created has this proposal. The rationale is: to provide an excellent experience for the purchase of objects of desire in a few clicks, with comfort and security”.

Furthermore, the highlighted category is smartphones. Next are laptops and TVs. Vita says that “The number of cell phones in Brazil has been higher than the total number of Brazilians for years. The social distance and the expansion of games made these items even more valued”. In addition, she says that “I dare say that the most sophisticated models should be preferred by customers”.

According to Eduardo Santos, director of services and innovations for the area of ​​mobile devices at Samsung Brasil, this is a great opportunity to increase Samsung’s sales channels. “This partnership with Itaú confirms Samsung’s commitment to always offering the best to customers, in addition to reiterating our commitment to constant innovation.”

Finally, to buy, the customer simply chooses the Samsung product. Finally, the payment of installments is made on the monthly bills of the chosen card and the delivery of the purchased item takes place within a few days.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / shutterstock.com