Santos has more chances of Libertadores than relegation

Santos have more chances of getting a spot in the Copa Libertadores than being relegated to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, according to the mathematics department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais. Currently in 12th place, with 46 points, Fábio Carille’s team has a 0.31% chance of relegation and a 2.6% chance of Libertadores.

To escape relegation, Peixe only needs a draw against Flamengo, at Maracanã, this Monday. In case of defeat, Peixe is still free if Cuiabá loses to Fortaleza in Arena Pantanal. If Santos loses to Flamengo and Cuiabá wins or draws against Fortaleza, the definition will be for a direct confrontation on Thursday, in Vila Belmiro. Again, Santos will only need a draw to guarantee the permanence.

If Cuiabá beat Fortaleza this Monday, a draw would save the two teams in Thursday’s clash. If Cuiabá draws against Fortaleza, they may need to win against Santos to escape relegation.

To try for a place in the Libertadores Cup, the team would need to beat Flamengo and Cuiabá and still have four and five possible combinations: Fluminense loses to Chapecoense, América-MG doesn’t beat São Paulo, Ceará doesn’t beat Palmeiras, Internacional loses for Atlético-GO or Red Bull Bragantino (or tie both), Atlético-GO at least tie with Internacional or Flamengo.