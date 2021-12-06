São Paulo x Youth: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Separated by two points in the bottom half of the table, São Paulo and Juventude face each other this Monday, at 7 pm, at Morumbi, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship. O ge tracks all bids in Real Time, with exclusive videos – click here to follow.

São Paulo has 45 points and is campaigning well below the expectations of the fans, who even dreamed of fighting for the title after the team beat Paulistão in May. Half a year later, the reality of the team was to avoid the first relegation in its history.

Juventude arrives for the duel with the objective of concluding their stay in Serie A. For that, they need at least one point to distance themselves in Z-4. In the last round, the Caxias do Sul club ended up defeated by Fortaleza, 1-0, at Arena Castelão.

Renata Mendonça analyzes São Paulo vs Youth, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship

São Paulo – technician: Rogério Ceni

Coach Rogério Ceni should give Marquinhos or Vitor Bueno a chance once again in midfield after the test with Benítez as a starter, in the last quarter, failed – the Argentine had a lackluster performance in the 3-0 defeat to Grêmio and left the field in the range. Rigoni and Calleri, despite the low productivity of the tricolor attack, should be kept in the team. Luciano returned to training with the squad this Sunday, but his presence is uncertain.

The likely lineup has: Volpi, Igor Vinicius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Vitor Bueno (Marquinhos); Rigoni and Calleri.

Who is out: Galeano, Luan, Pablo and William (injured).

Hanging: Arboleda, Benítez, Calleri, Gabriel, Liziero, Luan, Luciano, Marquinhos and Reinaldo.

Youth – Coach: Jair Ventura

Juventude do not have any shortages for the game against São Paulo. Thus, Jair Ventura should bet on maintaining the starting 11, who played in the last three rounds. In goal, even with the failure against Fortaleza, the experienced Douglas will have another opportunity.

Probable lineup: Douglas; Michel Macedo, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Jadson, Dawhan, Guilherme Castilho and Wescley; Smile and Ricardo Bueno.

Who is out: Marcelo Carne and Élton (knee injury).

Hanging: Paulo Henrique, Quintero, Paulo Henrique, Wescley, Ricardo Bueno, Jadson, Dawhan, Fernando Pacheco, Chico and William Matheus.

