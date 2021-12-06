Saudi Arabian GP restarts after two red flags and confusion

Two serious accidents marked the beginning of the Saudi Arabia Formula 1 GP, held this afternoon. In both, the red flag was activated and the race was suspended – after two stoppages that, together, took almost an hour, the drivers resumed the race.

First, on lap ten, Mick Schumacher (Haas) skidded and rear-ended his car into the wall at the Jeddah circuit.

The collision activated the yellow flag for a few minutes. As the protective barriers were destroyed on impact, the commissioners had to announce the red flag for repairs.

Moments after the crash, Michael Schumacher’s son reassured the team via radio. “I’m fine. Sorry about that,” said the German, who debuted this year in the category.

The race was suspended for about 30 minutes. Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who had started the race in 3rd and did not stop as soon as the safety car was activated, had the right to restart the race in 1st position.

That’s because Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), who were in the top positions of the dispute, went to the pit stop right after the accident and lost their position to the Dutchman.

crazy restart

The race was resumed about thirty minutes after the accident, but new accidents suspended the race.

Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) had his car touched in the rear and rolled in the middle of the track. The act generated a new hit, this time from Nikita Mazepin (Haas), who nailed an Alpine.

George Russell (Williams) also crashed and had to abandon the race, which was paralyzed for another 25 minutes.