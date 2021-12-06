Savings should return to income according to the old rule after the next Copom meeting; understand | Economy

Investments in savings accounts should start to have the same yield as the so-called “old savings” after the Central Bank’s next decision on the basic interest rate (Selic).

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meets on Tuesday (7) and Wednesday (8) to deliberate on the new Selic rate, currently at 7.75%. The expectation of the financial market is again an increase of 1.50 percentage point, which would take the Selic to 9.25% per year.

Since 2012, savings have had two types of remuneration. When the Selic is at up to 8.5% per year, the yield is limited to a percentage of 70% of the basic interest plus the Reference Rate (TR, calculated by the Central Bank and which has been at zero since 2017). Above this level, the yield is 0.50% per month, or 6.17% per year.

For deposits made until April 2012, that is, in the so-called “old savings”, earnings are always calculated in the second way – regardless of the interest rate in effect.

Understand the savings rule

Selic up to 8.5%: yield limited to 70% of Selic + TR for new deposits and yield of 0.5% per month + TR (6.17% per year) for deposits made until 2012

yield limited to 70% of Selic + TR for new deposits and yield of 0.5% per month + TR (6.17% per year) for deposits made until 2012 Selic greater than 8.5%: fixed income of 0.5% per month + TR (6.17% per year) for new and old deposits

Once the expectation of raising the Selic to a rate above 8.5% per year is confirmed, all applications in the passbook will change to a fixed income of 0.5% per month + TR, or 6.17% per year, as occurred before the change made in 2012 to the rules.

Currently, with Selic at 7.75%, the return on the most popular financial investment in the country is 0.44% per month and 5.43% per year for new investments.

Even starting to yield more from December, the modality will continue losing to inflation and to other fixed income investments. at least in the short term.

“We are going through a period in which the interest rate will rise a lot to be able to contain inflation. The Selic, according to the government itself, should be 3 to 4 percentage points above inflation in the year. For the interest rate to remain stable. below inflation, we need to have fiscal adjustment and more stable economic conditions,” explains financial planner Myrian Lund.

Savings is still the preferred way to save money in Brazil

Savings reached worst real income in 30 years

In 2021, withdrawals from savings accounts exceed deposits by more than R$30 billion. This is the largest withdrawal of funds for the period since 2016, when R$53.251 billion was withdrawn from the modality. The stock of amounts deposited by Brazilians in this type of investment, however, still totaled R$ 1.027 trillion in September.

The savings account has been losing by far to inflation, which this year reached double digits in the 12-month period.

It has been 14 months in a row that the modality has seen a decline in purchasing power, according to a survey by the financial information provider Economatica.

1 of 1 Real return on savings in 12 months — Photo: Savings g1 Real return on savings in 12 months — Photo: Savings g1

In October, the real profitability (discounted for inflation) of the passbook was negative by 7.59% in the 12-month period. This is the worst real income of the modality since October 1991, when the saver who left the money in this modality lost -9.72% in real terms in the period of 1 year.

Analysts at financial institutions project that inflation measured by the IPCA will be 0.75% in December and 0.56% in January, according to the latest BC Focus survey. That is, above the return offered by the savings account rules.

The market’s projection for 2021 inflation is currently at 10.15%. For 2022, however, the expectation is that the IPCA will decelerate to 5% and that the Selic rate will end the year at 11.25% per year.

Once expectations are confirmed, the tendency is for savings to at least stop losing out to inflation as of the end of 2022. “For those who are conservative, there will be a moment of sigh in the next two years, which could be a great opportunity for study and learn to invest better,” says Lund.

The evolution of the Selic rate Since 2017, in % per year Source: Central Bank

Even in a Selic scenario above 8.50% per year, the planner explains that savings will continue to lose out to other fixed income investments such as the Treasury Selic, as well as products such as CDB, LCI and LCA, which accompany the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI) and, consequently, Selic, and which are also indicated for conservative profiles as they are guaranteed by the FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund) for investments of up to R$ 250,000 and also usually offer daily liquidity.

“These are better investments, where you can earn more than savings, but they require research and attention to terms and conditions. The CDB rate, for example, has to be above 90% of the CDI to be worth leaving the savings. today, most large banks, due to the arrival of brokers, are paying customers very close to 100% of the CDI”, says Lund.

She also explains that another disadvantage of savings is that profitability occurs only once a month (the anniversary of the investment), while the money invested in Treasury Selic and CDB has daily correction. “There’s this difference that also makes you earn more, because nobody looks at your birthday to get money out of savings,” he says.

As it is exempt from income tax and because it is easy to apply and redeem, investing in savings is recommended, however, for people with little money and who manage to save only small amounts each month and for those who do not have any “reserve fund” for emergencies.