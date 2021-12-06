See how to consult IPVA 2022, date to pay and if there is a discount

Every year, the Motor Vehicle Property Tax (VAT) weighs in the pockets of Brazilian drivers. The tax, which is levied in the states and the Federal District, is calculated based on the market value of automobiles, at an average of 3% of the price of the good.

To determine the market value of a vehicle, the quotation made by the Institute of Economic Research Foundation is used (Fipe table). The account is valid for used vehicles, whose tax calculation uses the average price practiced in the market at the end of the year prior to the IPVA collection.

In relation to the brand new car, the reference is the value present in the invoice. As for old cars that were imported by the consumer, the calculation basis applied is related to the price shown in the customs clearance document. The value receives other taxes and charges, even if not collected by the importer.

2022 IPVA Exemption

Vehicles with longer manufacturing time are exempt from the tax. The period required varies between states, namely:

Vehicles with 10 years of manufacture receive exemption in the Acre, Rio Grande do Norte and Roraima;

Acre, Rio Grande do Norte and Roraima; Vehicles with 15 years of manufacture receive exemption in the Amapá, Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pará, Paraíba, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Sergipe and Tocantins;

Amapá, Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pará, Paraíba, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Sergipe and Tocantins; Vehicles with 20 years of manufacture receive exemption from the Alagoas, Paraná Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo;

Alagoas, Paraná Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo; Vehicles manufactured up to 1985 receive exemption on Santa Catarina.

IPVA: How to calculate the value, consult and find out if there is a discount

To calculate the value of your IPVA, the driver simply multiply the market value of the vehicle by the rate in his State.

See the example: if the car is registered in São Paulo and, on the Fipe table, it is worth R$36 thousand, it will be necessary to multiply 36,000 x 4% = 1440. In the end, this will be the value of the IPVA, that is, R$ 1,440.

In some federative units, those who pay the full amount (single installment) get discounts on the total amount. In the DF, for example, the reduction reaches 10%. Differently from those who decide to pay the tax in installments, as in this case the total amount of the IPVA is paid.

To consult the IPVA, the driver simply accesses the website of the State Department of Traffic (Detran) in his state.