See statements from drivers after Saudi Arabian GP, ​​21st stage of F1

Verstappen slowed down in the middle of the track and was hit by Hamilton in Jeddah (Video: Playback/F1TV)

The Saudi Arabian GP, ​​penultimate stage of Formula 1 in 2021, had strong emotions, punishments, controversial bids, two red flags and another victory for Lewis Hamilton. The Englishman passed Max Verstappen on lap 43 and headed for his third straight win, tying the championship before the decision in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen was punished twice by the commissioners, found guilty in two incidents, and was 21s825 behind Hamilton in the final standings. Valtteri Bottas overtook Esteban Ocon in the final meters and closed the podium in Jeddah.

Lewis Hamilton had an intense battle with Max Verstappen in the race (Photo: Mercedes)

Daniel Ricciardo finished in fifth place, with Pierre Gasly, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Antonio Giovinazzi and Lando Norris closing the top-10. The Saudi race had five dropouts: Sebastian Vettel, George Russell, Sergio Pérez, Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher.

Next weekend will mark the end of the 2021 season and will define the great champion of this incredible year. The Abu Dhabi GP takes place between December 10th and 12th at the Yas Marina circuit. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

Check out the statements of the drivers after the Saudi Arabian GP:

One of the three starts of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​in Jeddah (Photo: Alpine)

Daniel Ricciardo, fifth: Ricciardo thanks red flags in Saudi Arabia and says “happy with the top-5”

Pierre Gasly, sixth: Gasly celebrates race ahead of Ferrari and scores 100 points in 2021: “Pretty amazing”

Charles Leclerc, seventh: In “fuzzy day”, Leclerc sees touch with Pérez as the cause of 7th place in Jeddah

Carlos Sainz, eighth: Sainz talks about “fun racing” but laments tire wear at the end in Jeddah

Antonio Giovinazzi, ninth: “I’m really happy with today’s race, not just for the result, but for the performance as a whole. We were strong in the classification and today we managed to escape the chaos. I always made gains at the start and had pace for the top-10. In the end, both Ferrari cars were too fast for us. It was a difficult race, very physical, but in the end we were rewarded. We finished 11th several times, out of points, so this ninth place feels fair.”

Lando Norris, tenth: “An unlucky day, I think we deserved so much more. The team did a great job and I had a good race, but the red flag ruined my chance for a good result. It was a long test, so I’m disappointed. On the positive side, we scored again, but I feel I deserved a lot more.”

Antonio Giovinazzi managed to score points for the second time this season (Photo: Alfa Romeo)

Throw Stroll, 11th: “It’s a shame not to get points, especially as we came very close at the end with 11th place. The first red flag played against us because we had stopped before, but we were able to make good re-starts, following the abandonments, to reach tenth position. We have a good advantage for the [Lando] Norris, but overtaking proved easier than expected and we lacked rhythm on the straights, so I couldn’t hold the position. I was optimistic about the car’s balance, but the 11th was the best.”

Nicholas Latifi, 12th: “Today was a tough race, mentally and physically. I tried to keep up the pace and temperature of the tires on the restart, but it was always difficult. I did my best and was happy to escape the collision in front of me on the second start. It was a good race to learn before the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi next week.”

Yuki Tsunoda, 14th: “It was a complicated night. I suffered at the beginning of the race, but I think the final restart was good and I regained some positions. Unfortunately, I went over the edge and had a collision with the [Sebastian] Vettel The car’s pace was good at that point in the race, so I should have waited for another opportunity to overtake. It was my mistake and I apologized to him.”

Kimi Raikkonen, 15th: “It was a frantic race, especially with all the restarts. Our pace wasn’t that bad and we could have fought for points, but I had damage in contact with the [Sebastian] Vettel, it was very difficult. There wasn’t much to do, we were paired up, I tried to make the turn, but we hit it off. It ruined my run.”

Accident involving Mazepin, Pérez and Russell caused the race to be interrupted (Photo: Haas F1 Team)

Sebastian Vettel, left: Vettel laments incidents in Jeddah and complains about Räikkönen by hitting: “I should have backed off”

George Russell, abandoned: “I went through a little mess at turn 3 and there were cars all over the place. I slammed on the brakes to slow down, but unfortunately I was hit from behind, the car took off and our day ended. A pity, but it’s a very narrow and fast track, an accident was almost inevitable.”

Sergio Pérez, left: “It wasn’t the best weekend for the team, we lost crucial points for the Constructors’ World Championship, so we’re going to Abu Dhabi to try to turn things around. We were a little unlucky with the first red flag, but we got away with the second restart. I passed by [Pierre] Gasly and Charles [Leclerc] and I was on my way to turn 3, but there wasn’t room for everyone, so I ended up bumping into Charles. He touched my rear tire. It was a bad time for everyone, but just bad luck. It’s a shame because we needed a lot of stitches today. I kept the car on the track because I thought I would be able to restart the momtor, but it didn’t work and I had to abandon it.”

Nikita Mazepin, left: “It was a huge impact, unfortunately. We benefited from the non-stop position and I was struggling with the [Lance] Stroll out of turn 2. The next turn is foot under, but out of nowhere, the car in front [George Russell] slammed on the brakes. I tried too, but I couldn’t stop from 200 km/h to 0 km/h, so I got it right. Looking at the images, there was a car inside that he was diverting.”

Mick Schumacher, left: “Unfortunately, it looks like I was pushing too hard to get into the DRS zone near the [George] Russell, but I lost control at turn 23. The pace looked good, we were comfortable behind Williams and I think that was unexpected. The dots follow our goal, I hope to achieve that.”

Start of Sunday F2 race in Arabia: Theo Pourchaire was stopped and was hit by Enzo Fittipaldi (Video: F2)

