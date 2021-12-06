See the first scenes of ‘Rensga Hits’, a series in which Alice Wegmann lives a singer inspired by Marília Mendonça

RIO – Marília Mendonça is at the genesis of two series about the universe of feminejo that are being finalized now and should enter streaming in 2022. This Saturday, during the CCXP fair, the first scenes of “Rensga Hits” by Globoplay were released. Actress Alice Wegmann posted the “spoiler” on her social media profile. “Oooooo Goiânia! We’re coming!!! First scenes of ‘Rensga Hits! This is Raíssa Medeiros, who’s coming with us?”, she wrote.

Alice told on the networks that the series changed her life. To play the protagonist, she moved and lived for three months in Goiânia, the birthplace of feminejo. He also took singing, guitar and prosody lessons to “sing a story that will reach all hearts, because it talks about dreams, music, love and everything that we can be. Everything Brazil needs right now to continue existing with force”, as she defined on the last day of recordings.

The series revolves around the rivalry between two singers played by Alice and Lorena Comparato. And she’s entitled to the abandonment scene at the altar, on her wedding day, when Alice’s character discovers she’s been betrayed. The production director is studying to pay homage to Marília, inspiration for the protagonist, who died in the final stretch of filming. At the time, Alice expressed herself on her social media profile.

The production’s cast is predominantly female. Former BBC Rafa Kalimann will make her acting debut as Paloma, an influencer and TV presenter who is in love with a country singer. Any resemblance to real life… Rafa is also a digital influencer and dated country singer Rodolffo. Actresses Fabiana Karla and Deborah Secco are also part of the plot, directed by Leandro Neri and final writing by Renata Corrêa.

Cast of the series ‘Only if it’s for love’, by Netflix Photo: Reproduction / O GLOBO

A second fiction production about the universe of feminejo also premieres in 2022. “Only if it’s for love”, by Netflix, has already had a teaser released, to the sound of “Todo mundo ai suffer”, a song by Marília. The cast is formed by Lucy Alves, Felipe Bragança and Laila Garin, among others. The story also takes place in Goiás, where Marília Mendonça was born. The series is produced by Georgia Costa Araújo and Luciano Patrick.

In the plot, Deusa (Lucy Alves) and Tadeu (Filipe Bragança) are a couple in love who decide to create the band Só se para por amor. When they start to be successful, she receives a proposal for a solo career. That’s where their relationship starts to get unsettled. The series is directed by Ana Luiza Azevedo, Gisele Barroco and Joana Mariani.