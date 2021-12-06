See the teaser unveiled at CCXP 21

the panel of Matrix Resurrections at CCXP Worlds 21 was finished off with a featurette and teaser combo for the fourth film in the franchise, announcing the release of a new trailer for tomorrow (6) – check out the teaser below, and the description of the two contents.

the featurette

The video starts mixing iconic scenes of the three matrix originals with some very brief moments from the new film, all focused on Neo’s journey (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss).

Reeves declares that “The Matrix changed your life”, while Anne-Moss comments that reprising her role in the franchise is “really incredible”. One of the few unseen flashes from this video start shows a huge explosion happening behind Neo in a hallway as he jumps to dodge the fire.

While Reeves says that Resurrections not “retell the story [de Matrix], but it brings a new approach”, we see another new scene: Neo about to calmly throw himself from the top of a building, while a desperate crowd tries to stop him.

Later, Max Riemelt (Sense8) appears with his hair and beard bleached and his blue-lensed glasses, and flashes of an action scene on a moving train briefly show the character from Brian J. Smith, another graduate of the series of Netflix.

Various moments of Neo interacting with mirrors are dotted around the featurette, often seeing reflections that aren’t compatible with “reality” – in one particularly bizarre scene, the character taps a mirror in his bathroom and lets out a sinister laugh of disbelief.

“We learned that Thomas [Anderson, nome ‘civil’ de Neo] had a nervous breakdown in the past” says Reeves. The following scenes introduce the protagonist’s psychologist, played by Neil Patrick Harris, who prescribes blue pills for him in order to trap him in the Matrix.

That’s when Tiffany comes into the picture – which, as fans of the saga will recognize, is just the new name for Trinity. Neo meets the character by chance in a cafe, and the two exchange a few words (a scene already seen in other movie trailers).

“Tiffany is a mother and wife. And he loves motorcycles. Through her conversations with Thomas Anderson, she feels that something is not right in her life.”, says Anne-Moss in the video. We see the character riding a motorcycle at sunset and talking to the protagonist in another cafe.

The next segment is dedicated to Bugs (Jessica Henwick) and his small group of misfits who still believe in Neo’s return – including the character of J. Smith. We see the new Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) “kidnapping” the young woman and taking her to the apartment of Thomas Anderson, and the whole gang gathered in a setting with industrial characteristics.

The featurette is completed by several images in which the characters from the new film wander through rooms where the matrix original is being shown through projectors, and action scenes in which we see Bugs and co. fighting agents across the Matrix – in dilapidated corridors, wide avenues and on top of buildings.

the teaser

The appetizer for the new trailer for Matrix Resurrections is narrated by Niobe (Jada Pinkett Smith), which states: “It’s so easy to forget how much noise the Matrix bombards our minds with. Another thing makes this same kind of noise: war”. At the end of the speech, the character finally appears, with the actress’s face aged by makeup.

Meanwhile, we see images outside the Matrix, with the machines still taking over the world and moving Neos body, who wears an expression of pain. Once inside the simulation, the protagonist meets Tiffany/Trinity and the Bugs gang is seen in scenes that refer to the original films – such as the moment when the agents first meet Trinity in matrix, sitting back to back in a dark room.

Also finally heard in this teaser is Sati (Priyanka Chopra), That say: “The most important choice in Neo’s life is not up to him”. Meanwhile, the protagonist appears in various dangerous situations, whether falling through the air and hitting a neon sign or rising up screaming as bullet shells fall from a helicopter in the sky.

The video ends with quick flashes: Trinity and Neo kissing at sunset, a car and motorcycle collide, Neo thrown against a wall by an agent, and another motorcycle being engulfed in flames.

Read the official synopsis of Matrix Resurrections: “In a world of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will have to choose again to follow the White Rabbit. Choice, a mere illusion, is the only way to enter or leave the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever”.

The first matrix was released in 1999. With the sequels, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, both from 2003, the franchise earned $1.6 billion at the world box office.

Matrix Resurrections premiere in December 22nd at the movies.

CCXP WORLDS 21

Saturday, the first day of CCXP Worlds 21, ended with a giant panel from the Sony Pictures, which revealed the teaser and title of Spider-Man in Spiderverse 2, as well as a third animation film, a new teaser of morbius and the meeting of the three villains of Spider-Man: No Return Home. Also, Netflix released the first preview of the new Chainsaw Massacre, a paramount brought the protagonists of Panic and the HBO Max warmed up for the 2022 releases, giving highlight the peacemaker.

Sunday, the second day of the event, has announcements of MSP,Amazon Prime Video and a closing panel of the Warner Bros. which will feature the cast of Matrix Resurrections.

All revealed content will be available to fans with Digital and Home Experience credentials. You can still register for the Free credential free of charge or purchase the CCXP Worlds 21 Digital package.

CCXP Worlds 21 can be tracked on the CCXP official website or in the Twitch.

