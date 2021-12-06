See what Jojo Todynho did with the R$1.5 million from A Fazenda

In an interview on Lady Night, hosted by Tatá Werneck, the funk artist and winner of reality show Farm 12, Jojo Todynho, said that he saved all the prize money. She said that the R$1.5 million she received did not make her rich, because she was already rich before joining the program.

“I didn’t buy anything [com o prêmio] because I was already rich, I just got more. I put it to render. I live off my interest. I love it when people say ‘oh you own a hit’. It was a hit that changed my life, changed my family’s life and made me rich. I put it on the bank and it still works”, he said.

She said that she helps the family and employees she works with. Jojo also said that when she was confined she thought it was canceled out of the house because of the fights she got into with her fellow inmates. The funkeira responded to comments from haters read by the presenter and participated in the program’s charts.

Jojo recalled that before becoming famous, she worked as a popsicle seller on the train, in costume jewelry and in professional courses. She was also a telemarketer, caregiver for the elderly and a domestic helper.

Jojo Todynho gained prominence at the end of 2017 with the hit ‘What shot was that?’. In 2020, she participated in the 12th edition of A Fazenda and, in December of that year, she achieved 52.54% of the popular approval and became the great champion.