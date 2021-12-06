Senate Committee to vote on new fuel price calculation on Tuesday (7)

The Senate Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) scheduled for this Tuesday the vote on the proposal that changes the reference calculation of fuel prices and creates a stabilization fund, which would be activated to hold the rise of diesel, gasoline and gas Liquefied Petroleum (LPG).

“If our proposal, which is in progress in the Senate, is approved, the price of a liter of gasoline at the pump could reach R$5, while a gas cylinder could reach R$65 – 25% reduction in relation to the average values current. And this, with the maintenance of a 50% profit for Petrobras, they point to simulations”, says the author of the text, senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE).

The matter is back on the agenda now, with the end of the period of views requested by senators soon after the presentation of the report on the text. In November, rapporteur Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) gave a favorable opinion, but, at the request of the government, the vote was postponed at the time.

The president of the commission, Otto Alencar (PSD-BA) affirms that this week’s vote does not pass. “The only thing the CAE will not be able to do is to omit and stop voting. The government does not seem to understand that the people are no longer able to support cooking gas at 10% of the minimum wage, and gasoline costing R$ 8, up to R$ 9”, he said.

The text establishes the use of “moving price bands”, which combine internal production costs, international quotation and import costs. This new calculation would reduce the impact with successive increases in the foreign market for a barrel of oil.

Under the proposal, a Stabilization Fund would be created, with the purpose of stabilizing the prices of oil derivatives, reducing the volatility of the prices of these derivatives. To supply the fund, the proposal creates an export tax with progressive rates to be applied on crude oil. Government leader Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), critical of this section of the proposal, claims that the stabilizer fund cannot be fed by an export tax.

“This ends up taking away the competitiveness of the product here in Brazil. Our tax system does not allow this.” The federal government would be responsible for regulating the fund.