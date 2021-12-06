Senate Committee votes Tuesday on measures to curb fuel prices

The bill determines that domestic prices should be based on average international market prices | Photo: Reproduction

The Economic Affairs Committee (CAE), an internal committee of the Federal Senate, should resume, on Tuesday, the 7th, the vote on PL 1.472/2021, which proposes alternatives to contain the rise in fuel prices. The project received a press conference last Tuesday, 30th.

“The only thing that CAE cannot do is to omit and stop voting. The government does not seem to understand that the people are no longer able to support cooking gas at 10% of the minimum wage, and gasoline costing R$ 8 , up to R$ 9. People with lower purchasing power are paying the bill. It is necessary to find a way out for the country in this fuel issue,” said CAE president Otto Alencar (PSD-BA).

For the author of the original proposal, Rogerio Carvalho (PT-SE), the international price parity (PPI) of oil products adopted by Petrobras guarantees exorbitant profits for the company’s large shareholders, but impacts heavily on inflation, and the consequent rise in interest rate.

“All this Petrobras profit is being paid by the Brazilian at the time of consuming the fuel, and at higher interest rates,” he complained.

Another who complains is senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), for whom “the matter is urgent and the Executive Branch remains with its arms folded.”

what is proposed

PL 1472 determines that domestic prices charged by gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas producers and importers must be based on average international market quotations, internal production costs and import costs, as long as applicable.

The bill also determines that the Executive Branch regulates the use of price bands with the purpose of establishing limits on the variation of fuel prices, defining the frequency of readjustments and the compensation mechanisms. This mechanism determines a maximum limit for variations in retail oil values, avoiding abrupt increases.



