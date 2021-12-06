Sergio Moro proposes to create a national anti-corruption court

Former judge and former minister Sergio Moro – Photo: Reproduction

Newly affiliated to Somos to run for President of the Republic, Sergio Moro he said that if elected in 2022, he would create a national anti-corruption court. In an interview with Correio Braziliense newspaper, the former judge of Operation Lava Jato and former minister of Justice and Public Security explained that the proposal is based on international models.

“We have to think of ways to improve the fight against corruption, including in the courts of justice. Therefore, in our project, which we are presenting, we propose the creation of a national anti-corruption court,” said Moro.

“The idea is not to create a court with more judges and more civil servants, impacting the public budget. The idea is to use existing structures and attract the best civil servants and judges of the Judiciary to the national anti-corruption court, through a process selective that takes into account, with due diligence procedures, not only the integrity of these people, but also the commitment to fight corruption, without increasing budgetary costs,” he continued.

Asked whether there would be a structure for another court in Brazil, Moro told Correio Braziliense that it was necessary to “think outside the box” to make the Judiciary, in his opinion, more efficient in relation to what he called the powerful.

“I was a judge for 22 years, I have great respect for the judiciary and its servants. Unfortunately, we also have to recognize that our judiciary is very costly. It provides a service that is not efficient. We talk a lot about corruption. And , really, outside the Lava Jato period, and with other rare exceptions, as in the case of the monthly allowance, justice has not worked against the powerful,” he said.