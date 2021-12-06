Sertanejo Thiago Costa leaves hospital, almost a month after accident between watercraft and motorboat: ‘I was born again’ | For

The country singer Thiago Costa was discharged and left the hospital this Monday (6), almost a month after the accident between a watercraft he was on and a speedboat in Belém on November 11th. On a social network, he celebrated the high.

“Going back to my home, to my family, to see my daughters, I God, how grateful I am. […] Thanks to God I had divine deliverance and I am a new Thiago Costa, I was born again”, said the singer in his publication.

The artist from Pará underwent four surgeries and received nine bags of blood. During his hospital stay, he spent a few days in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hospital Metropolitano de Urgência e Emergência in Ananindeua, a state unit in the metropolitan region of Belém.

According to the artist, even after discharge, regular visits to the hospital will still be necessary “on a scheduled date for other surgeries”.

He thanked the care he received from the hospital’s multidisciplinary team during his stay, the affection of his fans, his family and, in particular, his wife.

“I can’t fail to thank some people who, from the moment they found out about the accident, were committed to my care, my compadres, friends, everyone who donated blood, my fans, friends, my team,” he detailed.

After the accident, his concerts scheduled for this year were cancelled. “God gave me the opportunity to very soon go back to doing what I love, which is to sing for you, Gratitude for the prayers and gestures of affection I received during this difficult period”, he thanked.

accident investigation

The accident between the watercraft and the boat occurred in the Furo Maquari, a river area in Belém. On the bike were the singer and another person, who was also rescued by firefighters after suffering injuries.

An inquiry was initiated by the Navy, through the Port Authority of the Eastern Amazon (CPAOR), shortly after the accident and has another 60 days to complete.

The firefighters and the Port Authority did not inform who was driving the vehicle, how many people were in the boat, whether the drivers had a license, or other details about the investigations.

A video taken after the accident recorded the moment when the musician and the other person affected receive first aid. The driver of the boat involved in the collision provided assistance.

Thiago was born in the city of Mãe do Rio, northeast of Pará. Among the singer’s best-known songs is ”JBL no Paredão’.

