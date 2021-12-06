Service inflation reappears with relief from social isolation rules – Economy

With the advancement of vaccination and Brazilians starting to resume an “almost” normal life – going to restaurants, bars, beauty salons, concerts and trips, for example –, a space was opened for service price adjustments. The attempt is to take a long period of delay without passing on the various cost pressures that have built up.

With the behavior of people gradually returning to the pre-pandemic level, between July and October this year almost all (92%) of a list of 62 services provided to families had increased prices. There were readjustments of up to three digits in the period, in the case of airline tickets (107.2%), followed by transport applications (47.4%). Only five services had a drop in price, according to a survey carried out by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), at the request of the state, to assess the impact of the reopening on the inflation services.

The reality of the last few months is completely different from the one that prevailed in the first wave of covid-19. With social isolation, between March and August 2020, half of the items on the list of services registered deflation, with significant drops. The other half had a still positive variation in prices, albeit small.

With the reopening of activities, the inflation of services used by families spread and rose, on average, 2.8% in the period. It is the equivalent of more than half of the general inflation measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) accumulated in the same period – between July and October –, which was 4.3%, according to the survey. The study used official inflation data calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) and followed the methodology of the Central Bank (BC) to classify the services.

Climbing

Since July, the inflation of services provided to families has not stopped increasing every month. In October it reached 1.04%, the biggest monthly increase since the beginning of the pandemic. “Masked by the inflation of gasoline, electricity and food, which are absurdly high, inflation in services has accelerated since the end of the second wave of covid as a result of the reduction in social isolation”, says the CNC’s chief economist and responsible for the survey, Fábio Bentes.

Pressured by cost increases for various inputs and recently by the risk of another wave of the pandemic, due to the new variant micron, which can lead to stoppages, service providers take advantage of the positive end-of-year scenario and the pent-up demand to raise prices.

The movement in bars and restaurants, for example, has been growing with the reopening. The sector’s national revenue in this second half is 3% higher compared to the same period in 2019, discounted for inflation. “We are doing very well in sales”, says the president of the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), Paulo Solmucci. However, the year as a whole will still be below 2019 for the sector, because the first half of 2021 was bad.

Consumers returned with great force to eating out, even with price increases, which were not few. Until October, the readjustment in the accumulated menu since 2020 was 15% and the perspective is to close the year with 20%. “There is no room to increase prices by more than 5% because the consumer cannot stand it”, admits the President of Abrasel.

Brake

Economists believe that this vigorous movement of readjustments in the prices of services will be short-lived. According to Claudio Considera, associate researcher at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, the rise in the prices of services will end up being contained by the rise in inflation in general, which erodes the purchasing power of families. He notes that household consumption has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, considering the three quarters of this year. And services play an important role: they account for 80% of household consumption.

“In the first quarter of 2022, there should be a ‘fixing brake’ in the prices of services”, predicts Bentes, from CNC. He explains that the lower purchasing power and the weakening of activity forecast for 2022 should hold back the increase in the prices of services that were accelerated in recent months due to the reopening.

The increase in the circulation of consumers, according to the economist, would be “anabolizing” demand at the end of the year. “There are more people circulating, but with less money in their pockets”, he says.