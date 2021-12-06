Silvia Poppovic posted a photo of her belly exposed and celebrates losing 50 kg

Silvia Poppovic, 66, took advantage of the sunny Sunday to take a walk around São Paulo and shared with her followers some top clicks celebrating having lost 50 kilos after undergoing bariatric surgery.

In addition to revealing the weight eliminated, the presenter celebrated, in an Instagram post, that she managed to walk eight kilometers without feeling tired and says she is happy to see her body ‘well and working as it should’.

Today I was once again grateful for being 50 kilos lighter! It was so pleasant to walk 8 kilometers, here by the club, without pain and without getting tired! It’s priceless to have the body working properly and in our favor! Ufa!!! Who else has it come down to it? It took me a while, but today I celebrate!

The presenter had a stomach-reduction surgery in September 2017 and since then has been sharing photos showing the slimmer figure on social media.

In a recent live on Instagram, the communicator said that for a long time she was not bothered by obesity and considered herself the “sexy fat girl”. Later, when she started to feel uncomfortable with being overweight, she opted for a bariatric.

“For a long time, the issue of obesity didn’t bother me. I had a beautiful cleavage, so I showed my cleavage. I was the chubby sexy one. Then, I gained more weight and it wasn’t so sexy anymore? These are phases of life. But I never allowed it. that it would sabotage me or be an obstacle for me. I’m very vain. To make a live, which is my social life nowadays, I get dressed, put on perfume (laughs). I value every moment of life. We can’t trivialize life. I liked skiing in the snow. But once I fell and couldn’t get up again. I interpreted it as a warning from life. I saw my limit, I was scared,” he declared.

“When I wanted to lose weight, I had the bariatric. I’m very satisfied with my body because it’s healthy. It’s agile and healthy. Today, I can cross my leg. I think it took me a long time to have the bariatric and today I’m very happy. I don’t feel anymore. body aches. Don’t think that doing bariatrics is a walk. There are problems too. I think it took me too long to be brave. When bariatrics started, it was very risky. Today, it is more dominated by science. It took me a while to have this insight to my health”, he added.