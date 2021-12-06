Simple Cash Card is annuity-free and is available for negative people.

The Caixa Simples credit card, from Caixa Econômica Federal, is for those who receive benefits from the National Social Security Institute (INSS) and also for federal public servants. The card has the same facilities as conventional cards, but it does not consult the CPF at Serasa nor does it charge an annual fee.

To have access to the card, one of the requirements is to be under 75 years old. Caixa Simples is a credit card that allows purchases in physical stores and also online. Furthermore, it is an international credit card, which allows purchases abroad.

simple box

One of the benefits of the Caixa Simples credit card is that the annual fee is not charged. The credit card interest rate is up to three times lower than that of a conventional card. It reaches a maximum of 3% per month.

To hire the Caixa Simples card, interested parties can go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch or also through Caixa’s WhatsApp, which is 0800 726 01 04.

INSS retirees and pensioners can also purchase credit cards at ATMs. In addition, it is necessary to present personal documents, such as RG, CPF, proof of residence and receipt of the INSS benefit. Those who are public servants need to pre-authorize them with Caixa on the SIGEPE portal.

All purchases made with the Caixa Simples credit card arrive on an invoice, where customers have access to the full amount. Note the entry of the Consigned Payment, which is the transfer of 5% of the proceeds to pay part of the invoice. In other words, there is no risk of late payment.

On the other hand, if this payroll-deductible payment is not registered, customers need to pay at least the minimum invoice in order not to default.