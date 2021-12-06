singer asks for money for the third time on social network

Angela Ro Ro spoke again with a request for financial assistance. This evening, the 71-year-old singer posted her bank details on social media, requesting cash assistance from her followers.

In an Instagram post, the artist posted an image with text and stated that she is in a delicate financial situation and needs any kind of help. She says she will accept any amount to be able to adjust her disputes.

“I’m going through financial difficulties! Anyone who can deposit only R$ 10 reais, I’m grateful! Cheers to everyone!”, she wrote, along with her bank details.

In the comments, the artist’s fans declared that they had helped and sent positive messages to motivate her to overcome the delicate moment.

“Done! May everything be all right!” wrote a follower. “Angela her talent is immense,” praises another fan. “Doing the pix. You know how much I care for you,” added a third fan.

This is the third time that Angela Ro Ro has asked for financial help online. Last June, she also posted her bank details with the same request to internet users.

On the occasion of the first request, last year, the singer told “Extra” that she would use the money to pay off debts with her employees, who did not deserve to go unpaid.

“Am I going to stop paying vacations for him? Am I going to stop paying my maid, who’s not in good health and doesn’t come to work? Of course not. Am I going to pass on the difficulty? I’m not going to mess with the others. The money I received. I’ve already broken my limb. I’ll be able to pay a proper employee, fulfill my labor duties, pay social security. My caretaker is very happy with the donations. He loved my request,” explained Angela, at the time.

