Singer defends Tainá Costa from nasty comments

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment

The video “Passando o Rodo” was released last Saturday and since it arrived on the internet, it has generated comments about the body of Tainá Costa, one of the singers of the song. Alongside Pocah, Mc Mirella and Lara Silva, the singer appears wearing a bikini and sexy clothes.

The criticisms made to Taina generated some discussions about aesthetic pressure and standards, which led the singer to express myself on Twitter. “After I get liposome they talk even more, I don’t understand,” he wrote.

However, Taina was not alone in the outburst and Pocah came to her defense in a series of posts also made on Twitter.

First, she shared photos of her friend and called her “a real hottie.”

Afterwards, the funk girl said that “talking about other people’s bodies doesn’t make you perfect” and criticized the behavior of those who use fake profiles on the internet to speak ill of people.

In comments, Pocah’s followers supported the singer’s comments.

