Singer defends Tainá Costa from nasty comments

The video “Passando o Rodo” was released last Saturday and since it arrived on the internet, it has generated comments about the body of Tainá Costa, one of the singers of the song. Alongside Pocah, Mc Mirella and Lara Silva, the singer appears wearing a bikini and sexy clothes.

The criticisms made to Taina generated some discussions about aesthetic pressure and standards, which led the singer to express myself on Twitter. “After I get liposome they talk even more, I don’t understand,” he wrote.

after I get a lipo they talk even more, I don’t understand?? — Taina (@eutainacosta) December 5, 2021

However, Taina was not alone in the outburst and Pocah came to her defense in a series of posts also made on Twitter.

First, she shared photos of her friend and called her “a real hottie.”

Afterwards, the funk girl said that “talking about other people’s bodies doesn’t make you perfect” and criticized the behavior of those who use fake profiles on the internet to speak ill of people.

talking about other people’s bodies doesn’t make you perfect! Look at your fucking belly button before you talk about others. They’re hiding behind fake/fc so they can have “freedom” to spew a bunch of hateful comments on the internet. Worry not that the stick finds you!! And the law of return charges — POCAH (@Pocah) December 5, 2021

In comments, Pocah’s followers supported the singer’s comments.