Solar energy financing is focus of companies to democratize access – General

Artemisia’s latest Energy Impact Thesis, released in 2018, hit the nail on the head. The study showed that the demand for electricity should triple in Brazil by 2050, according to projections conducted by the Energy Research Company (EPE). “To meet future demand, it is necessary to consider actions to expand supply and rethink the efficiency of the entire chain, including the evaluation and encouragement of alternative ways of generating and distributing energy”, says Maure Pessanha, president of the Artemisia Council, who made an analysis of the main points of the thesis at the request of the state.

This expansion, however, must take into account the purchasing power of the Brazilian population. According to the survey, the call energy poverty – a concept created in England to define the inability of people to acquire energy services to satisfy their basic needs – can be analyzed in Brazil from two perspectives: the lack of access to the energy network (supply) and users who cannot consume properly or pay for an appropriate amount of energy (demand). In practice, it is an equation that involves insufficient family income, the high price charged and energy inefficiency in homes.

This scenario, aggravated by the water crisis, has already led large financial institutions to create special lines of credit to democratize access to solar energy, cheaper and cleaner. This is the case of Caixa Econômica Federal, which launched a specific line to finance photovoltaic projects for individuals, and Santander, which created the Giro Sustentável PJ line, aimed at sustainable projects in residential condominiums.

Born to solve the pains of this market, small and medium solar energy businesses are also focusing on democratization. “The financings enable lower income customers to pay installments similar in value to the energy bill without the photovoltaic system”, explains Artur Bernardo, commercial director of Dinâmica Energia Solar, which has financed more than 700 projects, from solar farms to solar installations. small size.

“If the legal framework for solar energy is approved and sanctioned, it will be a positive point for the entire market, as we will be supported by laws and incentives for cooperatives and solar parks”, he adds, referring to the Distributed Generation Law ( PL 5829/2019), which is now being processed in the Senate and will allow consumers to produce their own energy from renewable sources.

Clean energy installment

Meu Financing Solar, credit fintech for solar energy that was born as a spin-off of Portal Solar and became a joint venture with Banco BV, completed one year in October with the mark of more than 40 thousand paid proposals – 70% of them aimed at residential installations.

The startup covers 100% of the value in projects of up to R$500,000 for individuals and R$3 million for companies, offering up to 84 installments and 120 days to start paying. Among customers seeking financing, 48% have a monthly income below R$5,000 and another 22% earn between R$5,000 and R$10,000.

The Solfácil platform, which combines financing solutions and solar equipment marketplace, has just raised R$1.28 billion to finance photovoltaic systems. The resources are being used in credit lines for individuals, small businesses and rural producers. “The default rate of our customers is clearly below the industry average, which allows us to capture significant amounts of money at a competitive cost and long term, and pass these benefits on to our customers”, emphasizes Guillaume Tiret, financial director and co-founder of the company.

Do you want to discuss Career and Entrepreneurship issues? Join our Telegram group through the link or type @gruposuacarreira in the application’s search bar

In addition to its financial operations, the startup created the first solar marketplace in the country, which connects distributors to solar integrators in one place. The marketplace offers more than 1.5 thousand kits for installation, making it easy for the solar integrator to quote and search for each project, whether residential, commercial or agribusiness. “We offer a digital experience, a portfolio of several brands and options at competitive prices and prompt delivery”, highlights Fábio Carrara, CEO and co-founder of Solfácil.

With more than 400 franchised units and present in all states, Energy Brasil took a different path to help small customers pay for the installation of their projects. The network’s achievement was the creation of Energy Pay, a payment system that has its own machine and allows the customer to parcel the solar kit in several cards and in up to 12 installments, facilitating the taking of credit for classes C and D.