Sony makes official statement on Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man 3, which was subtitled “No Return Home” Here in Brazil, it is without any doubt the most awaited production of the entire year.

Fans have already had a preview of what to expect from Spider-Man 3 during the first trailer of the film, even though the video, at the option of Sony and Marvel, has hidden the return of the Tobey Maguire It’s from Andrew Garfield. Yes, didn’t you hear?

the plot of Spider-Man 3 will involve the multiverse, riding the wave of animation Spider-Man on the Spiderverse, which won the public in 2018 and even took the Oscar for Best Animation.

And of course fans know what this means. Rumors about the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have been around since 2020, and recently we’ve even had photos leaked from inside the set of Spider-Man 3 (check it out).

And even before that, several journalists and other alternative sources already confirmed the presence of the two actors in Spider-Man 3, with the Variety even calling “Hollywood’s worst kept secret“. However, there was only one time that Sony or Marvel even gave an official word.

And in this case it was Sony for the site ET, who went after the studio to get an official response, and back Sony only responded that the news about the return of the two actors in Spider-Man 3 “are not confirmed“, without saying another word.

It’s worth noting that while Sony hasn’t confirmed the return of Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield to the site, the studio hasn’t denied the information either, something they could easily have done. Basically it was just the classic “we cannot comment on this at the moment.“.

By now we all know about the return of the two actors (long live the multiverse!). Anxious to Spider-Man 3? Keep following the Marvel legacy not to miss anything new!

