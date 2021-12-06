Soraya: “If they think they’re going to take us to the mat, they’re wrong”

× Photo: Roque de Sá/Agenzia Senado

As we reported earlier firsthand, control of the allocation of almost BRL 140 billion in the 2022 budget, election year — the value equals four times the secret budget this year.

the senator Rose de Freitas (MDB-ES), president of the Mixed Budget Committee (CMO), ran over the regiment and a norm that governs the functioning of the collegiate to enlist the senator. Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT) in the important budget education reporting, responsible for analyzing about 680 amendments.

“The attitude of Rose de Freitas is regrettable. The attitude does not sustain itself regimentally. I hope we don’t have another reason to open a new Budget CPI”, I told the antagonist the senator Soraya Thronicke (photo), from the PSL of Mato Grosso do Sul, nominated for the role, in place of Fagundes, by the parliamentary bloc formed by Podemos, PSDB and PSL.

“If they think they’re going to take us to the mat, they’re wrong, just as they’re wrong with my appearance and my story. I’m a newcomer to politics, a woman and a little younger, which doesn’t mean I don’t understand what’s going on. Nobody deceives me there”, added Soraya.

By the current rules, Wellington Fagundes could not occupy the function, since a co-religionist, the deputy Joe Vitor (PL-MG), preceded him. Fagundes’ nomination could not have been signed by the senator either Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF), which placed itself as the leader of the parliamentary bloc, which is not true.