Spider-Man and The Rock are highlights of the first Battle Pass in Chapter 3

A new cycle begins in Fortnite. After the fall of the Cube Queen, the island was turned upside down in Chapter 3 of the game: Fortnite Turnaround. The first season arrives with a Battle Pass super exciting, including a costume inspired by Spider-Man and actor The Rock.

Spider-Man and The Rock at Fortnite

The trailer with the news of the pass was released this Sunday (5), showing all the characters that can be unlocked by fulfilling the game’s missions and accumulating XP. Check out:

According to players, Spider-Man will be one of the last characters to be unlocked, as he is only found on Page 9 of the Pass, the penultimate. In addition to the classic form of the stubborn, it will be possible to unlock other iconic visuals of the hero, such as his fusion with the venom and the white uniform of Future Foundation.

Kait and Marcus from Gears at Fortnite

Another curious duo of characters appeared briefly in the season’s overall trailer, but aren’t included in the Pass. They are kait and Marcus, from the franchise Gears from the studios Xbox. The Warriors are expected to appear in the V-Buck store very soon, marking a new collaboration with Epic Games with the Microsoft.

