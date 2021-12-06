State receives flu vaccine doses on Monday; campaign is suspended in Rio | Rio de Janeiro



Vaccination against flu and Covid, at the Heitor Beltrão health center, in Tijuca. In the photo, Dilcea Machado, 77 years old. – Marcos Porto/Agency O Dia

Posted 12/06/2021 06:25 | Updated 12/06/2021 06:52

Rio – The Ministry of Health intends to send to the state of Rio this Monday (6) 160,000 doses of the flu vaccine, so that municipalities can continue with the immunization campaign for the general population. The capital of Rio de Janeiro is one of those whose vaccination has been suspended since last Friday (3) due to lack of doses. Nova Iguaçu also zeroed its stock of doses.

The 160,000 doses that will be sent are relocated from the surplus from vaccination campaigns against the flu in the states of Espírito Santo and Roraima. There will be 100,000 doses from Espírito Santo and 60,000 from Roraima, according to the health departments of the two states.

The city of Rio has been experiencing an influenza outbreak since the second half of November. Faced with the increase in cases, the State Department of Health began to install tents next to state UPAs to screen for mild cases of flu. The folder estimates that the amount of flu syndrome consultations grew 400% in the last week of November. Other cities in the Metropolitan Region also started to register an increase in cases. In Duque de Caxias, for example, the department saw a 200% increase in cases in the pediatric health unit.

Covid-19 vaccination continues to be applied at health centers. Throughout this week – until Saturday (11), people aged 58 and over can receive the booster dose.