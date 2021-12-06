Stay on top of this Monday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – China eases monetary policy as the country’s financial sector prepares for an official announcement of China’s debt restructuring everlarge Group (HK:) (OTC:), the largest and most indebted real estate developer in the country. US equities are expected to open mixed after liquidating on Friday in response to the labor market report. Kohls is under pressure to sell. The Ômicron variant of Covid-19 continues to spread, but it may be less dangerous than Delta, and prices firm when Saudi Arabia raises its official selling prices in January. The Brazilian market is eyeing the meeting of what happens this week.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, December 6th.

1. China slows down with Evergrande on the brink of default

China’s central bank has loosened monetary policy, with the aim of avoiding financial instability caused by the likely default by real estate developer Evergrande.

Evergrande warned on Friday that it is considering perhaps restructuring its bonds in , saying there was “no guarantee” that it would be able to continue meeting its financial obligations. The 30-day grace period for two dollar bonds that Evergrande has not paid for last month expires on Monday.

The People’s Bank of China will reduce the amount that banks must hold in reserve by 0.5%, to a weighted average of about 8.4% of eligible liabilities. This is a broad easing of monetary conditions that will free up about 1.2 trillion yuan ($188 billion) of liquidity for the banking system.

Chinese stocks soared on the rumor and sold off on the fact of the change. Market dropped 0.2%, but Hong Kong dropped 1.7%. The renminbi fell against the dollar but is still trading near its three-year high.

2. Brazilian monetary policy

This week is the last meeting of the year of the Monetary Policy Committee (). The market expects the Selic Rate to rise by 1.5 percentage points, to 9.25% per year. The uptrend should be maintained for 2022, but there is no market consensus on whether the pace of growth should be maintained.

A survey carried out by Valor Econômico shows that the expectation is between 11.75% for the next year. Part of those interviewed believe that the Copom should take a tougher stance to control inflation, while another group expects more cautious attitudes in early 2022, assessing the country’s economic weakness.

The third quarter, released last week, showed a 0.1% drop in Brazilian economic activity. This was the second consecutive quarterly drop, which puts the country in technical recession. The Extended Consumer Price Index-15 () indicated a previous inflation of 1.17% in November, the highest for the month since 2002. What measures the official inflation will be known on Friday, 10.

Amid uncertainties about monetary policy to control the rise in prices, President Jair Bolsonaro declared that Petrobras (SA:) should start to have small reductions in fuel prices.

3. The {{1057391 | Bitcoin}} lock

The crypto market fell out of bed with a thud over the weekend in what appeared to be a reaction to strong suggestions last week that it would accelerate the pace of tightening monetary policy next year.

The dropped up to 20% in the night session between Friday and Saturday. At its lowest point on Saturday, Bitcoin is down nearly 40% from its peak a month ago.

Other currencies were also inevitably dragged down, with being the only outperformer among the top names. It was down only 8.6% for the week, compared to drops of 17% for Bitcoin, 13% for and 19% for . Stablecoins like e have held up even better, reflecting a still high degree of confidence in their dollar support, despite Tether’s repeated failures to resolve regulatory concerns about its reserves.

4. American stock market

US equity markets are likely to open mixed later, eyeing fears the Fed’s tightening will continue to bubble up after a labor market report was stronger than it first appeared.

At 8:54 am, 100 futures were down 0.35%, while futures on and on advanced 0.27% and 0.61%, respectively.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include Kohls, where activist investor Engine has called for a sale of the business or a spin-off of its e-commerce operations. Also in focus will be Nvidia’s inventory (NASDAQ:) (SA:), as regulatory opposition to its offering by chip designer ARM reaches what appears to be critical levels. Shares in Softbank (T:) (OTC:) fell more than 8% in Tokyo to a 16-month low as the outlook for good money receded.

The market will also be watching for news about the spread of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 in the US, which is “somewhat encouraging,” according to Chief Medical Adviser to President Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci.

Fauci told CNN in a weekend interview that “there doesn’t seem to be a great deal of seriousness to this,” adding that existing vaccines appear to offer a high degree of protection against it.

5. Oil rises after last week’s cleaning

Oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia raised its official selling prices to customers in Asia and the US in January.

The move was interpreted as a sign of confidence in underlying oil demand, despite lingering uncertainty about the impact of the latest wave of Covid-19 infections and a property-induced slowdown in China.

At 8:58 am, US oil futures were up 3.41% to $68.52 while US oil futures were up 3.28% to $72.17.