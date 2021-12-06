Stefhani Brito case: ex-boyfriend goes on trial this week for femicide in Fortaleza – Security

Francisco Alberto Nobre Calixto Filho, 28, must sit in the dock of the 1st Popular Court of the Jury of Fortaleza, next Tuesday (7), for the murder of ex-girlfriend Stefhani Brito Cruz, who died at age 22, on January 1, 2018. She was beaten and had her body hidden in Lagoa da Libânia, in the neighborhood Mondubim, in capital.

Prosecutor Marcus Renan Palácio, representative of the Public Ministry of Ceará (MPCE), asked, in the process, for the conviction of Francisco Alberto for aggravated homicide (by femicide, kind of cruel, shameful motive and resource that made it impossible to defend the victim).

According to the prosecution’s document in the case file, the defendant set up an ambush to review Stefhani, when “a cruel beating session began, where the accused cowardly causes several injuries to the victim”, which resulted, according to examinations by the Forensic Department of the Ceará (Pefoce), in the “death of the victim as a result of ‘traumatic brain and echimedullary trauma in polytrauma'”.

Ceará Public Ministry in document The defendant starts to travel with the victim, unconscious, on his motorcycle, until he abandoned her body on Av. do Contorno, Mondubim neighborhood, in this district of Fortaleza/CE.”

Almost four years later, Stefhani’s mother, elderly caregiver Maria Rosilene Brito, says that the missing the daughter does not pass on to her and family: “we will continue to miss her very much. We cannot understand why she left so soon”. She hopes the defendant will be sentenced to prison.

Maria Rosilene Brito Stefhani’s mother I hope that there is justice, that the will of the family and of God is done. Because he (accused) took a life, the most important being in my life. May he be tried and convicted!”

Francisco Alberto Nobre Calixto Filho’s defense could not be reached for comment on the judgment.

Defendant did not accept breakup

Stefhani Brito and Francisco Alberto dated for about five years. Maria Rosilene says that, at first, the relationship seemed healthy, but over time the daughter started to appear with spots on her body, to appear sad frequently and to stop going out with family and friends.

In June 2017, Stefhani decided to separate from Alberto and moved in with her grandmother to stay away from him. But he did not accept the end of the relationship and insisted several times to review and go back to dating the young woman, according to Rosilene.

Until January 1, 2018, she agreed to see her ex-boyfriend again. And the crime happened. After killing his ex-partner, Alberto fled and remained at large until February 2019, when he was detained in the Municipality of Mãe do Rio, Pará, in an operation by the Department of Homicides and Protection of Persons (DHPP), of the Civil Police of Ceará (PCCE).

Maria Rosilene Brito Stefhani’s mother I have a request as a mother, as a woman: that there is justice. And that other women, if anything, anything, ever happens, denounce it. So as not to happen what happened to my girl: to reach the end of her life. May women be strong and firm to say ‘no’ to these men who just want to use them and own them. Nobody owns anybody.”