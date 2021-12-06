Sthefane admits caresses in Dynho and vents: “I don’t have family anymore”

Sthefane Mattos admitted to Aline Mineiro in A Fazenda 13, at dawn this Sunday (5/12), to be apprehensive about the consequences of a situation experienced with Dynho in the reality show. “I’m worried about ‘scinapi’. From the day of the ‘scinapi’”, said Sthe, referring to the swimming pool.

The ex-panicat was surprised. “Are you worried about it? But it’s just that I didn’t understand much. You just…” and made a sign by stretching out his arm. “Did you stroke the sheep?” he asked, getting a thumbs-up from Stefane. “OK. Only that? But it bumped, it pulled over. It might come up,” said Aline.

Sthe and DynhoSthe and Dynho

Dynho is already single and doesn’t even know

20211010-sthedynhofarm
Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos

Dynho and Sthe’s relationship has sparked comments outside the confinement

Sthefane then asked: “Is it more than three times bumping into?” and the pair burst out laughing. Mineiro wanted to reassure his friend: “Okay, but if it’s in front of the person, no one will see it”. Aline wanted to know more about Sthe’s supposed relationship: “And how is the reciprocal?” and the pea replied: “He started it”. The ex-panicat was surprised: “Swear? I don’t have faith”.

At the end of the conversation, Sthefane said: “I’m on the street, Aline, I don’t have a home anymore. I no longer have a family. We will have to live together”.

