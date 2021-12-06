Sthefane admits caresses in Dynho and vents: “I don’t have family anymore”

Sthefane Mattos admitted to Aline Mineiro in A Fazenda 13, at dawn this Sunday (5/12), to be apprehensive about the consequences of a situation experienced with Dynho in the reality show. “I’m worried about ‘scinapi’. From the day of the ‘scinapi’”, said Sthe, referring to the swimming pool.

The ex-panicat was surprised. “Are you worried about it? But it’s just that I didn’t understand much. You just…” and made a sign by stretching out his arm. “Did you stroke the sheep?” he asked, getting a thumbs-up from Stefane. “OK. Only that? But it bumped, it pulled over. It might come up,” said Aline.

Sthe and Dynho Dynho is already single and doesn’t even know 20211010-sthedynhofarm Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos Dynho and Sthe’s relationship has sparked comments outside the confinement 0

Sthefane then asked: “Is it more than three times bumping into?” and the pair burst out laughing. Mineiro wanted to reassure his friend: “Okay, but if it’s in front of the person, no one will see it”. Aline wanted to know more about Sthe’s supposed relationship: “And how is the reciprocal?” and the pea replied: “He started it”. The ex-panicat was surprised: “Swear? I don’t have faith”.

At the end of the conversation, Sthefane said: “I’m on the street, Aline, I don’t have a home anymore. I no longer have a family. We will have to live together”.