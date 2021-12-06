Sthefane gains last Trial of Fire from The Farm 13; see who went to the bay · TV news

The last Fire Test of A Fazenda 13 was disputed this Sunday afternoon (5), and the power of the lamp remained with Sthefane Matos. Aline Mineiro, Marina Ferrari and Solange Gomes were the people sent to the bay, in a dynamic different from the usual one.

The management even organized a draw, but only to confuse the inmates. All the pawns, except the farmer Rico Melquiades, participated in the contest for the power of the flame.

MC Gui, Dynho Alves, Marina Ferrari, Solange Gomes, Aline Mineiro and Mileide Mihaile were the first eliminated. PlayPlus subscribers could not understand how the activity went, which will be shown in full on Monday (6).

The “final” of the Fire Test was played by Bil Araújo and Sthefane Matos. The winner arrived carried by the second place in the house. Tiktoker received the right to choose the three members of Baia and selected three women: Aline, Marina and Sol.

See below the time of Sthe’s arrival:

We have a winner! 💪🤠 @sthephanematos_ wins the Trial of Fire and pedestrians celebrate at headquarters. 👏 Keep watching #The farm at https://t.co/UpWImxSIbX! 👉 There are 9 exclusive signals, with 24h transmission! pic.twitter.com/9UtghFRSuo — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) December 5, 2021

What is the power of the lamp?

The red flame was chosen by the public: “The owner of this power must exchange one of the farmers (except the one indicated by the farmer) for one of the workers at Headquarters or at Baia”. The other power will only be revealed in the formation of the farm, which takes place this Tuesday (7).

The final of The Farm 13 is scheduled for December 16, a Thursday, so there will be no more Trial by Fire. Starting this week, eliminations will begin to happen at an accelerated pace.

