Study measures stress in sports; CS:GO surprises, see more | sports

One study measured the physical and psychological effects of people after playing electronic sports. The survey conducted by BetVictor, in partnership with the University of Leeds, selected four games: Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends and PUBG and monitored participants’ heart rates and stress levels before and after play the shooters.

According to Your Body on eSports (your body in eSports, in free translation), CS:GO is the game that most relieves players’ stress. Check out the other results below.

In all, 32 people between 20 and 26 years old took part in the study. They were rated “good” and “experienced” in their game of choice and played it three times. Some of the participants even played two different games.

An adult’s heart rate should range between 60 and 100 bpm (beats per minute). However, the stress caused by the games can cause the heart rate to exceed 100 bpm and, according to the study, all four games caused this stress spike at least once.

In the first graph, it is possible to identify the participants’ heartbeat levels before and after playing. All games made the heart rate increase, with the exception of CS:GO, which had its average reduced from 79.5 to 77bpm.

The results are one of the physical indicators that CS:GO gameplay has a relaxing effect on participants. According to the researchers, this can happen for several reasons, such as the length of matches and the style of games.

– The time lag and resets that happen between rounds mean that players are more likely to stay in a natural rhythm and relax more than in other games such as battle royales (PUBG and COD Warzone), which increase unpredictability in a short time – reports the study.

