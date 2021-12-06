Summaries of the week’s chapters from 12/13 to 12/18 · TV News

Monday, 12/13 (Chapter 109)

Lupita suffers at Batista’s funeral, while Lota mocks his wife. The notary reads Batista’s will, and Lupita discovers that her lover has left the house in her name. Elisa advises Solano to surrender.

Pilar is praised for her work against cholera. Lota negotiates with Borges and announces that Lupita is now his captive. Zayla finds the evidence against Tonico. The Brazilian army returns to Rio de Janeiro. Samuel and Pilar meet again.

Tuesday, 12/14 (Chapter 110)

Samuel tells Pilar that he believes that after saving Tonico’s life, the deputy will leave them alone. Pedro explains to Teresa that the war will only end with Solano’s surrender. Isabel proposes to Gastão that they adopt a child.

Nino tells Nélio that Tonico will spend a season in Bahia. Pedro and Luísa love each other. Nino asks Celestina to move with him to Italy. Nélio discovers that the evidence against Tonico is gone. Clemencia returns, and Quinzinho despairs. In Bahia, Tonico asks that they issue an arrest warrant for Samuel.

Wednesday 12/15 (Chapter 111)

Tonico explains that Samuel is Jorge. Nélio suspects that Nino has taken the evidence against Tonico. Clemência tells Quinzinho that she loves him. Nelio and Dolores decide to run away.

Luísa confesses to Justina that she got close to Teresa. Zayla watches as Dolores leaves the house. Candida tells Gastão that he and Isabel will have a beautiful family. Dolores prepares to flee with Nelio, when Zayla intercepts her.

Thursday 12/16 (Chapter 112)

Zayla tries to stop Dolores from fleeing, but the girl manages to escape. Gaston and Isabel reconcile. Pilar celebrates the escape of Dolores. Celestina assures Nicolau that she is thinking about accepting Nino’s request. Pilar tries on her wedding dress, with Luisa’s help.

Gastão and Augusto fight, and Leopoldina ends up having an accident. Samuel tells Pedro that Tonico is a traitor to the country, and Caxias decides to investigate the deputy. Pilar examines Leopoldine. Quinzinho loses Clemência, who gets furious when he sees his children with Vitória. Samuel and Pilar’s wedding day arrives. Tonico returns to Rio de Janeiro.

Friday, 12/17 (Chapter 113)

Tonico finds out that Dolores ran away with Nélio and questions Pilar. Zayla confronts Samuel, and Guebo worries. Vitória catches Quinzinho with a woman, but she doesn’t recognize Clemência. Pedro tells Caxias that the Brazilian army needs to invade Paraguay and surrender Solano.

Celestina suffers when Teresa asks her friend not to leave her. Lota finds Clemência and reveals that Quinzinho is Vitória’s lover. Samuel talks to Olu about his fear of his past. Pilar enters the church and everyone gets emotional. Tonico interrupts Pilar and Samuel’s marriage.

Saturday, 12/18 (Chapter 114)

Tonico reveals Samuel’s identity and claims that the boy murdered his own father. Luísa tries to defend Samuel, and Tonico accuses her of being an accomplice. Peter distrusts Samuel. Borges arrests Samuel, who assures Tonico that Ambrose’s killer is Salustiano.

Pilar despairs and follows Samuel to the police station. Teresa is surprised by Celestina’s absence. Zayla gets sick when he learns that Tonico has unmasked Samuel, and the deputy is suspicious.

Clemencia reveals herself to Prisca and Hilario, and Victoria confronts her rival. Quinzinho prevents Vitória from accusing Clemência of stealing her properties. Luísa reveals the whole truth to Pedro. Tonico lies to Olu and Candida and claims that it was Zayla who told him about Samuel.

