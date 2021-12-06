Summary of chapters for the week from December 13th to 18th · TV News

Monday, 12/13 (Chapter 31)

Christian/Renato disguises his emotion when he sees Lara, and claims that his brother was a drug dealer. Lara comments to Noca that Mateus might be right about Christian. Ravi feels humiliated at being turned down for a job opening. Joy is furious with Ravi for hiding that he was fired.

Ruth and Túlio force Christian/Renato to participate in Redentor’s embezzlement scheme. Unaware that she is being deceived, Elenice approves of the apartment Alipio borrowed from Queiroz.

Barbara and Nicole make up. Rebeca assures Ilana that her marriage is over. Noca feels sick after discussing money with Lara. Ravi has a disagreement with Christian/Renato and decides to break up with his friend.

Tuesday, 12/14 (Chapter 32)

Barbara threatens to separate from Christian/Renato. Noca meets Napoleon in the hospital ward. Felipe apologizes to Rebeca for having sought out Cecilia. Janine presents Barbara with a notebook.

Joy catches Christian/Renato arguing with Ravi and questions their relationship. Rebeca and Felipe are together. Ravi and Joy move into a community with Francisco. Felipe reveals to Ana Virgínia that he won’t travel because he’s in love.

Noca cleans Napoleon’s house and finds money in the mattress. Noca insinuates himself for Napoleon. Barbara realizes that there is harmony between Nicole and Paco. Christian/Renato surprises Barbara with a romantic dinner. Barbara is with Christian/Renato when Janine knocks on her door.

Wednesday 12/15 (Chapter 33)

Janine accuses Barbara of having stolen her tale. Ravi leaves Francisco with Yasmin to look for a job. Barbara is surprised at home by the presence of two reporters. Elenice announces her marriage to Alipio. Túlio constrains Christian/Renato to act against Santiago. Ruth tells Tulio that he must maintain the relationship with Rebeca.

Barbara begs Janine to accept the ring that Christian/Renato gave her, as a way to compensate for the misappropriation of the story. Cecília decides to return home when she finds out that Túlio is no longer with Rebeca. Cecília arrives at Rebeca’s house, not noticing that Felipe is lying in the living room.

Thursday, 12/16 (Chapter 34)

Rebeca manages to prevent Cecília from finding Felipe at her house. Janine ends up accepting Barbara’s ring. Barbara reads Felipe’s message on Rebeca’s cell phone and discovers that her sister is having a relationship with the boy. Christian/Renato is forced to agree with Túlio in front of Santiago.

Noca convinces Lara to dispose of Christian’s belongings. Ilana reveals to Breno that she is pregnant, and the two understand each other. Rebeca asks Felipe for a break. Rebeca is distressed to learn that Cecilia will be operated on.

Erica discovers that Santiago paid Luan’s school fees before her son was awarded the scholarship. Lara is startled by a fortune teller’s predictions. Marie tells Lara that Noca is getting married, and the girl is suspicious. Rebeca discovers that Felipe is Ana Virgínia’s grandson.

Friday, 12/17 (Chapter 35)

Rebeca is bewildered by Ana Virgínia’s revelation, who makes it clear that she will no longer be able to be her therapist. A publisher offers Barbara a contract to publish a book. Ravi holds Joy responsible for Francisco. Rebeca ends her relationship with Felipe.

Nicole and Paco spend the night together. Christian/Renato is dismayed to learn that Túlio has cut the day care center for employees’ children. Santiago orders Christian/Renato to reopen the day care centers. Joy leaves Francisco with Yasmin so she can do graffiti with Adel, who ends up in jail.

Joy tells Ravi that he needs to find money to get Adel out of prison. Ravi refuses to accept help from Christian/Renato. Janine reacts negatively to Barbara’s proposal that she write a book of stories, in exchange for compensation. Santiago asks Ravi if he is in need of anything.

Saturday 12/18 (Chapter 36)

Ravi uses his termination money to post Adel’s bail. Barbara fears that Janine will tell Christian/Renato the truth. Felipe and Julia exchange confidences. Lara suspects that Noca has some interest in marrying Napoleon.

Antônia learns from Janine that the contest’s winning text is her authorship. Alípio shows a photo to Christian/Renato, who notices that Elenice and her fiance are in Barbara’s mother’s penthouse. Elenice blackmails Christian/Renato.

Santiago announces that the Redentor press conference will be given by Christian/Renato, leaving Túlio upset. Barbara shows Nicole the message that Antonia left, saying that she will look for the organization of the contest. Nicole advises Barbara to tell the truth. Upon arriving at Redentor, Christian/Renato sees Túlio lying on the ground and hesitates to help his rival.

The chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol are provided by Globo and are subject to change without notice

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in the soap operas.