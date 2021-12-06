Surveillance in Zoonoses reinforces the importance of preventing dengue, Zika and chikungunya

Cuiabá registered, throughout this year, 627 confirmed cases of dengue, 4 of Zika and 14 of Chikungunya. The numbers are lower than those recorded last year, when 794 cases of dengue, 10 cases of Zika (2 in pregnant women) and 17 cases of Chikungunya were confirmed, thanks to the return to regular activities of agents to combat endemic diseases, which visited 1,160,383 properties between January and November this year, 243 thousand more than in the entire year of 2020.

As is done in all visits throughout the year, during this rainy period the Zoonoses Surveillance Unit (UVZ) intensifies the guidelines on combating the Aedes aegypti mosquito, showing that it reserves 10 minutes a week to inspect and clean the backyard, it is possible to prevent diseases transmitted by the insect.

“Ten minutes a week is enough because the mosquito’s life cycle takes 7 to 9 days, from the egg until it becomes an adult mosquito. That’s why we adopted this information that appeared in Singapore, is used in Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and several places. Since 2017, we have been working on this orientation at construction sites, health care units and homes”, says Hélio Simião de Almeida, an agent for combating endemic diseases.

According to the technical responsible for UVZ in the East region, Daniel Silveira Cintra, it is extremely important that all residents keep their yards clean and pay special attention to water tanks, as 80% of dengue mosquito breeding sites are located in these reservoirs. . “Population, keep your yard clean, free of litter, keep your water tank closed and clean, receive a routine visit from the endemic agent, dispose of garbage correctly. If you have a sofa and that kind of thing to throw away, we have a partnership between Limpurb and cata-treco. If you have a house or land, keep that land always clean, even if you don’t live there, because there may be people who live next door”, he advises.

The professional also emphasizes that, unlike the coronavirus, which is an invisible and still unknown enemy, Aedes aegypti is a well-known vector. “He has no mystery, he is a visible enemy and we know very well how to deal with him. We recommend 10 minutes against dengue, showing that it is very simple to clean all the breeding sites once a week”, he says.

Related