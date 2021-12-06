Sylvinho celebrates vacancy: “nobody put Corinthians in the Libertadores” – 05/12/2021

Coach Sylvinho avoided evaluating his work at Corinthians or making projections for the future after the 1-1 draw with Grêmio, today (5), at Neo Química Arena, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship. But when asked about the performance of Timão under his command, he insisted on stressing that the numbers prove the good work in these more than six months.

Criticized by the fans, Sylvinho is supported by the fact that Corinthians won the group stage of the Copa Libertadores da América in 2022 and is fighting to finish the Brasileirão in fourth place.

“There were more hits than mistakes, of course. Otherwise, we wouldn’t be in the position we are in. Nobody, five or six months ago, wrote or said that Corinthians would go straight into Libertadores or that it has potential. We believe in the work, we’re happy, but it’s not over yet,” commented the coach, who does not consider the season over.

“There’s a game to go, and it’s an important game. I’m telling my group that it won’t be over until the 9th. We all knew, it’s a tight championship. There’s no vacation at all, I don’t even go into that, and tomorrow morning there’s training. That’s why I’m not in a position to evaluate the season. I just know the numbers are very positive.”

About the match against Grêmio, Sylvinho said that he expected a complex duel because of the situation of the two teams in Brasileirão. While Corinthians was still looking for a direct spot in the Libertadores, the team from Rio Grande do Sul is fighting relegation. The visitors came out ahead on the scoreboard, with a goal by Diego Souza in the first half, and took the tie at the end of the match, with Renato Augusto.

“The athletes and we, who are responsible for the team, knew the difficulty of the game. I disagree with that Grêmio played. Recently, they played a great game, won 3-0 and came here to play their chances. The championship is tough and difficult. shirt and athletes”, commented Sylvinho, who understood that his team did not perform well in the first 45 minutes.

“We had a difficult first half, with a very individual marking, and we had few game outs. The second half was better. We managed to create more, seek a draw and suddenly almost win. We played a direct pass at Libertadores, and the Grêmio, with all its greatness, is playing a difficult situation down there. It’s high level on the other side, it doesn’t take away the merit from the club, the athletes and the coach.”

With 57 points, Corinthians occupies fourth place and is two points ahead of Fortaleza. The team from Ceará, however, has a game in hand. To secure this position, Timão has to win its last commitment, on the 9th, against Juventude in Caxias do Sul (RS), and hope for Fortaleza to stumble in one of their games -against Cuiabá, away, and Bahia, in House.