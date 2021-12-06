Sylvinho talks about a difficult game and explains substitutions in the draw against Grmio

After the 1-1 draw against Grêmio, Sylvinho gave a press conference at Neo Química Arena. The coach praised the opponent and pointed out that the match was complicated, as both teams had their goals.

When asked if the expectations created by the fans affected the team, Sylvinho said that the squad already knew about the difficulty of the duel. Even so, he insisted on praising Fiel and the party.

“We knew about the difficulty of the game. Grêmio came to play its possibilities, we knew about the difficulties and we respect the jersey and athletes. It’s beautiful to see how it looks off the pitch, the fans, but we knew about the game. Difficult first half, individual marking, It was difficult to leave the game, but the second half was better, we created more and looked for the equalizer. The difficult game, a goal that emerged in the last few rounds. of all of them,” said the coach.

For Sylvinho, this Sunday’s duel was an example of “greatness”. The coach confessed that his team was unable to reproduce what was trained and that he sought changes in the middle of the game.

“The greatness of the game was shown in 90 minutes. The difficulties, they came with good strategy, they scored man-to-man, held back, close defenders to take the ball, pressing. The solution was to have better retention and maintenance of the ball to open the field, but we had difficulty. We didn’t reproduce what we trained and the first half was difficult. We made changes for the team to open the field, attack their team and seek the goal. We got the tie, the end of the game was open, both teams looking for the goal, thinking about winning the whole game“, revealed the technician.

During the game, Sylvinho made four substitutions. The coach even took out Xavier to put Gabriel Pereira and leave the offensive team. Even with the changes in positions, the coach ensured that everyone did their job on the field.

“It’s a shame not to have a reply, I wanted to ask you which athlete was not in your role. On the contrary, actually… with ten minutes to go you play the GP… yes. And we were offensive. Sai Xavier is Renato Augusto and Giuliano… Gabriel Pereira came in on the right, Willian on the left, which he has always done. Guedes is the second striker as he has been doing… the team improved, scored a goal and could have scored the second,” he said.

“In the final minutes we were looking for it and if we had to take out two defenders and put in two forwards we would do it. Football is not like that, we would do it for the result. So a more coherent, normal analysis is done until 70, 75, 80 minutes . In the last ten I have to pull out, change the system, take chances, then it could be out of place. The construction of the game and the substitutions up to these minutes were correct. The result is there,” concluded Sylvinho.

