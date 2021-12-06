Sylvinho values ​​work, insists on G-4 and admits a match below Corinthians | corinthians

Corinthians coach Sylvinho analyzed the 1-1 draw with Grêmio in a game played this Sunday afternoon, at Neo Química Arena, and still did not want to make any projections for 2022, even with the certainty of his presence in the group stage of Next year’s deliverers.

The captain’s idea is to fight to finish the Brazilian Championship in fourth place. Therefore, there will be no early vacations for the cast.

– We knew about the difficulty of the game. I disagree with this Guild delivered. Grêmio played a great game recently, won 3-0 (from São Paulo), and came here to play their chances. We respect shirts and athletes. It’s nice to see the entertainment outside, the joy of the fans, but we understood the difficulty of the game. We had a difficult first half, an individual marking. In the second half, better, we managed to create more, seek a draw and almost the comeback. It was a very complicated game. We played the direct ticket to Libertadores, and Grêmio, with all its grandeur, in the difficult situation below. We expected a difficult game – analyzed the coach from Corinthians.

– It wasn’t our best match, but the opponent brought us a lot of difficulty. We had a good second half, and the draw was deserved. We are still undefeated at home – he said, remembering that there are 12 games without losing at Neo Química Arena.

With the result, Corinthians remained in fourth. The situation made Sylvinho value the work done. And let the cast know: there’s still a championship to go.

– There were more hits than mistakes, of course. If not, we wouldn’t be in the position we are. The championship is not over, and there is an important game to go. I told my group that it’s going to end on December 9th. I don’t even go into the matter of vacations. I get into the question that tomorrow there’s training. Evaluation, I’m not able to do it. The numbers are very positive. Nobody, five months ago, wrote that this team would enter the group stage of the Libertadores. absolutely nobody. But we trust the work and we believe in it. We’re happy, but it’s not over yet.

Although he refused to talk about the next season, Sylvinho, who was asked directly about staying at the club in 2022, defended his own work. He has a contract until the end of next year and will be kept in the position by the board.

– I’m not able to talk about the 2022 calendar. What I can say is that I’m very happy at the club. We have loyal and strong work, with quality inside, very aligned with the board. They are very present at the club, both they and us, the coaching staff. We work with great joy, we have a very good atmosphere, fatigue, support and athletes, the protagonists. The results are favorable, expressive numbers, but let’s comment later. I’m happy so far for the moment. But fourth and fifth are different, we have five days of hard work to get the G-4. We will have four more days of good training to finish our championship – completed.

To close the season, Corinthians enters the field this Thursday, the 9th, to face Juventude, for the 38th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Alfredo Jaconi stadium.

See other points from Sylvinho’s press conference:

Tactical stance in the second half and substitutions

– We were extremely offensive. Leave Xavier, stay Renato Augusto and Giuliano, it’s already happened. GP entered from the right, Willian takes the left side, as he has done all his life. Second striker Roger Guedes is getting tired of doing with us. The team improved and could seek the second goal. In the last few minutes, no, if I had to take out two defenders and put in two forwards, great. But football is not like that. Both teams wanted the victory. A more coherent analysis is done until 75 minutes. From the last ten onwards, I have to remove a full-back, change the scheme, be more aggressive, then I can say that the players are not in the positions. Substitutions that were made within 70, 75 minutes were correct. The result is there.

Did the atmosphere of the game put pressure on the team?

– The greatness of the game showed itself in 90 minutes. Strategically, Grêmio scores man-to-man from midfield forward. The defender came very close, trying to get the ball out, pressing a lot, and the solution we worked on was to have better retention and maintenance of the ball to start opening the field. But we had a lot of difficulties in the first half. It was very difficult. In the second half, we made changes for the team to open more field and be more aggressive, more present in the offensive part. We got the tie. The endgame was even open, as both teams had the goal of victory. It’s an important component of the game, both teams started and ended the game looking to win.

Boos before the game. What’s left to convince the fans?

– This is not the time, we are not going to do a self-analysis, but we have a direct vacancy for Libertadores, something unthinkable some time ago. Athletes have been giving their interviews happy with the way they work. We have one more commitment against Juventude, a difficult and complicated game. There it ends. We have a mathematical possibility of G-4 and we will fight. We depend on work. Willingness to stay, work with the athletes… What am I going to say about those who arrived and qualified the group? Or those who have already won for the club? I always like to talk about young people who are emerging. They are renewing their contracts, they left the base of the club, I am happy with them, this third block of athletes. Du played a great game, he has a lot of personality, he made the base at full-back, another great game. We have options, and these athletes are starting to give us possibilities for the next games and competitions. These are athletes who are coming strong, maturing.

Coaching Year Review

– As I said, this is not the time to project, evaluate the cast, since we haven’t finished the championship. There are possibilities to get the G-4 and we want it. Neither in the cast, nor like us in the commission, this is not the time to reflect or analyze in relation to this. We have five important days to finish the championship well. The numbers are very favorable, but the time will come to put everything in an interview, I hope that with replies and rejoinders, then it will be easier.

Du Queiroz on the side

– He has already played three games in difficult scenarios. In addition to mastering the concepts of the line of four, he gave the clues. This guided us. Against Athletico, Grêmio in the first round, has another third game that he also played in this way. But he was also a midfielder. I classify the athlete as a midfielder, but he has been playing as a midfielder with us, until today. First, we have Cantillo and Gabriel doing it, taking turns.

