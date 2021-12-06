Taliban Says Afghan Women Can’t Be Forced to Marry – 12/05/2021

ROME, DEC 5 (ANSA) – The Taliban has issued a decree on women’s rights, which says they should not be considered “property” and must consent to marriage.

The document released last Friday (3), however, does not mention women’s access to education or work outside the home.

“A woman is not property, but a noble and free human being; no one can give her to anyone in exchange for peace or to end animosity,” said the text, released by spokesman Zabihillah Muhajid.

The Taliban stated that “no one can force a woman to marry by coercion or pressure” and stated that widows are now allowed to remarry 17 weeks after the death of the husband and will be able to choose a new partner freely.

The measure did not set a minimum age for marriage, which used to be 16 years old.

The Islamic fundamentalist group has been under pressure from the international community to commit to defending women’s rights since it took over the country on Aug. 15, given that during its previous government (1996-2001) it banned women from leaving. from home without a male relative, covering his face and head and girls from receiving an education.