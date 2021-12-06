Tatá Werneck defends himself after Fiuk said that the interview left the script on Lady Night: ‘lie’ – Zoeira

the interview of fiuk made by Tata Werneck gained new repercussions. After the singer and ex-BBB publicized his version of the story, the comedian and presenter of “Lady Night” accused the artist of lying to justify himself.

The program aired this Thursday (2), on the Multishow channel, and reverberated on the internet after the artist showed discomfort with some questions from the presenter. In the attraction, he even needled her and pointed out a “chasing mania”.

Fiuk Version

This Saturday (4), the son of singer Fábio Jr. posted a sequence of videos on Instagram Stories summarizing that it was “all right” and that the comedian had sent messages apologizing. Some time later, he released more details, saying that the participation followed different paths than previously agreed.

“We had arranged a few things before the show, written a script and such. Then, when it was live, normal, a little bit of the script came out, there were some questions that we hadn’t agreed. So I ended up running out of ground; I was embarrassed, and at the time I didn’t know how to act”, claimed the interviewee.

Fiuk then reiterated that he had settled with the presenter and apologized, but not without re-quoting the departure from the combined for participation.

“I’m sorry, Tatá, if it ended up getting a little awkward, anyway… It wasn’t because of a bad heart, guys, just because it really came out of what we had agreed a little bit. So there were delicate moments there for me, which I swear I don’t know how to act at the time, I did my best there, but the rest of the program was all irrational”, he pointed out before thanking him for the invitation.

Version by Tatá Werneck

However, even on Saturday, the presenter decided to publish her version of the story on Twitter. There, she stated that doesn’t match scripts with no participant, but rather explains charts and asks about subjects that should not be mentioned.

After being questioned by followers, Tatá Werneck reiterated not having agreed a script with the singer, pointing out issues that would be addressed, such as Big Brother Brasil (BBB), cigarettes and Juliette, the singer’s former colleague.

Also according to the comedian, the news about Fiuk’s relationship came out the day before the interview and was confirmed by his advisor.

Between Saturday and this Sunday (5), the presenter continued to answer questions and provocations from followers, trying to defend herself from the situation.

Werneck also stated that Fiuk’s participation in the program edition was maintained because the disagreement leaked out in August, at the time of the program’s recording, stressing that she was upset and that the artist said a “lie” in Stories.

“I wanted to protect him. But when he says something that didn’t happen, he forces me to defend myself. I don’t want them to attack him. But I don’t want lies either”, stressed the comedian.