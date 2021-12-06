Tatá Werneck denies Fiuk after talks about climate in “Lady Night”: “I won’t admit a lie”; watch

After much speculation, Fiuk’s participation in “Lady Night” was aired this week, on Multishow – and gave the talk for the “climo pie” in the interview. This Saturday (4), the artist decided to talk about the subject and claimed that the presenter would not have followed a “script” agreed. Tatá Werneck, in turn, denied the ex-BBB and denied the veracity of the statements.

Fiuk gave his version of the story, and stated that Tatá would have even apologized. “You know I’m not used to getting into controversy, answering and all that, but I think I need to speak out on the subject and talk about what happened. I’ll try to summarize the story a lot, because everything’s already fine, Tatá has already sent me a message, I’ve already talked to her, she’s already apologized. So, it’s all right, in peace, I keep admiring her”, started the actor, in a series of videos in Stories.

The son of Fábio Jr. stated that he had no reaction after the conversation “went off the script”. “We had arranged some things before the show, written a script and such. So, at the time of the live, normal, it left the script a little, came some questions that we hadn’t agreed. So, I ended up getting a little off the ground, feeling embarrassed, not knowing how to react”, he continued.

Continues after Advertising

Finally, Fiuk apologized to the presenter and assumed he was tense during the conversation. “I’m sorry, Tatá, if it ended up getting a little awkward, anyway… It wasn’t for a bad heart, guys, just because it really came out of what we had agreed a little bit, so there were delicate moments there for me that I swear I don’t know how to act at the time, I did my best there. Anyway, the rest of the show was all awesome”, he concluded. Watch the video below:

Tatá reacts and responds to internet users

Hours later, Tatá went to social media and denied that the “Lady Night” interviews are like that, totally combined. “For anyone who might be interested: I don’t match scripts with anyone on the show. I explain pictures and ask what subject I can’t talk about. Point. The only thing that’s combined is the ‘Torta com Climão’, which I made last season”, she wrote. Werneck still unburdened: “Patience. Patience. Patience. Patience. Will take the c*. Patience. Patience. Patience. How many members?”.

For those who might be interested: I don’t combine scripts with ngn on the show. I explain pictures and ask what subject I can’t talk about. Point. The only thing that combined “is the pie with climão” that I made last season — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) December 5, 2021

Patience. Patience. Patience. Patience. O. Patience. Patience. Patience. How many members? — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) December 5, 2021

Continues after Advertising

Tatá even spoke more about the subject when reacting to the speeches of his followers. “Did you see the stories? Then it’s too much”, said the presenter, referring to the boy’s speech. When a Twitter profile said that Fiuk had already apologized, the comedian claimed that the argument used by the singer was not true. “He apologized for making up something that didn’t happen. Then it is pulled”, she commented.

Did you see the stories? Then it’s too much — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) December 5, 2021

He apologized by making up something that didn’t happen. There hey — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) December 5, 2021

Continues after Advertising

According to Tatá, the program would have respected Fiuk’s only request before the interview. “I told ALL this to Fiuk before. He left everything. He asked not to do a SINGLE thing, which I didn’t do”, she defended herself. When a follower encouraged the artist to “macetate” more, she reinforced that she tried to defend the singer. “I wanted to protect him. But when he says something that didn’t happen, he forces me to defend myself. I don’t want them to attack him. But I don’t want lies either”, continued.

You’re talking shit. I said ALL this to fiuk before. He left everything. He asked me not to do a SINGLE thing I didn’t do. — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) December 5, 2021

And I don’t even like it! I wanted to protect him. But when he says something that didn’t happen he forces me to defend myself 🙁 I don’t want to be attacked. But also I don’t want lies — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) December 5, 2021

Tatá also lamented when a fan of Fiuk claimed that she was “feeding hatred” for the ex-BBB. “Feeding [ódio]? I’m really upset now! Because he told a lie in Stories. I was doing EVERYTHING to protect him. Of everything! If the fight hadn’t leaked, I would have taken it all away! But as it leaked, I left that alone. For you to think it was just that”, said the artist, explaining that much of the interview was left out of the final edition. “Ask him. Let’s see what he responds. Because I’ve already sent a message thinking it’s ABSURD for him to say this kind of thing that NEVER happened”, he vented.

Feeding? I’m really upset now! Because he told a lie in the stories. I was doing EVERYTHING to protect him. Of everything! If the fight hadn’t leaked I would have taken everything! But as it leaked I left that alone. For you guys to think it was just that. — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) December 5, 2021

Ask him. Let’s see what he responds. Because I’ve already sent a msg thinking it’s ABSURD that he says this kind of thing that NEVER happened — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) December 5, 2021

Continues after Advertising

The presenter claimed that some topics that caused “discomfort” in the interview would have been released. “I didn’t agree on any script! I asked what I couldn’t talk about. He told me. Then I said: I’m going to talk about BBB. I’ll make fun of cigarettes. I’m going to talk about Juliette. AND THE DAY before it came out that he was dating and the staff confirmed it”, she added, asking the fan to call her in the DM so she could explain herself without exposing Fiuk.

I didn’t match any script!!!! I asked what I couldn’t talk about. He told me. Then I said: I’m going to talk about bbb. I’ll make fun of cigarettes. I’m going to talk about Juliet. IT’S ONE DAY before it came out that he was dating and the staff confirmed — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) December 5, 2021

If you want to follow me preu send you a DM then you stop following me. I just didn’t expose it here — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) December 5, 2021

Amidst criticism from fans of Fiuk, Tatá said again that his talk show did not show the scenes in which the singer was even more uncomfortable. “It was just thinking about this that I didn’t put on the air the 10 minutes he stopped the program. Stop. I did everything to protect him. But I don’t admit a lie”, declared.